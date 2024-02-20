Ryan Palmer Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

Palmer has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Over his last five appearances, Palmer has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has finished with an average score of -20 those two times he's made the cut.

Ryan Palmer has averaged 296.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Palmer has an average of 0.256 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.