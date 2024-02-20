PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Ryan Palmer Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

    At The American Express, Ryan Palmer struggled, missing the cut at La Quinta Country Club. He is seeking a bounce-back performance in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta February 22-25 in Vallarta, Mexico.

    Latest odds for Palmer at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Vallarta, Mexico
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Mexico Open at Vidanta

    • Palmer is competing at the Mexico Open at Vidanta for the first time in the past five years.
    • When Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.754 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 4.741 SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 SG: Putting (eighth).
    • In addition, Finau's average driving distance was 329 (11th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 27 putts per round (fifth).

    Palmer's Recent Performances

    • Palmer has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five appearances, Palmer has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -20 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Ryan Palmer has averaged 296.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Palmer has an average of 0.256 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Palmer has an average of -2.318 in his past five tournaments.
    Palmer's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance87301.2296.0
    Greens in Regulation %7567.93%59.63%
    Putts Per Round13129.1928.4
    Par Breakers7022.64%26.30%
    Bogey Avoidance9813.99%6.30%

    Palmer's Best Finishes

    • Palmer took part in 28 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
    • Last season Palmer put up his best performance at the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante. He shot -22 and finished fifth (five shots back of the winner).
    • With 193 points last season, Palmer finished 161st in the FedExCup standings.

    Palmer's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee560.210-0.952
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green600.223-1.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green154-0.158-0.477
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting168-0.3430.256
    Average Strokes Gained: Total112-0.068-2.318

    Palmer's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC72-73+5--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5371-73-73-73+27
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-78+3--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC74-73+3--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC70-72E--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship3566-72-70-73-319
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson864-65-68-68-1980
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3368-67-66-68-1121
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3370-67-67-72-1220
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-72-1--
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-68-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-70+4--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6869-68-70-78-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-69-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship571-66-65-64-22--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship867-68-66-66-17--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC73-74+5--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-66-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-69-69-10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

