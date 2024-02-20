Ryan Palmer Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
At The American Express, Ryan Palmer struggled, missing the cut at La Quinta Country Club. He is seeking a bounce-back performance in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta February 22-25 in Vallarta, Mexico.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Palmer is competing at the Mexico Open at Vidanta for the first time in the past five years.
- When Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.754 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 4.741 SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 SG: Putting (eighth).
- In addition, Finau's average driving distance was 329 (11th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 27 putts per round (fifth).
Palmer's Recent Performances
- Palmer has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Over his last five appearances, Palmer has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -20 those two times he's made the cut.
- Ryan Palmer has averaged 296.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Palmer has an average of 0.256 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Palmer has an average of -2.318 in his past five tournaments.
Palmer's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|87
|301.2
|296.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|75
|67.93%
|59.63%
|Putts Per Round
|131
|29.19
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|70
|22.64%
|26.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|98
|13.99%
|6.30%
Palmer's Best Finishes
- Palmer took part in 28 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning four top-10 finishes.
- In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
- Last season Palmer put up his best performance at the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante. He shot -22 and finished fifth (five shots back of the winner).
- With 193 points last season, Palmer finished 161st in the FedExCup standings.
Palmer's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|56
|0.210
|-0.952
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.223
|-1.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|154
|-0.158
|-0.477
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|168
|-0.343
|0.256
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-0.068
|-2.318
Palmer's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|53
|71-73-73-73
|+2
|7
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|35
|66-72-70-73
|-3
|19
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|8
|64-65-68-68
|-19
|80
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|33
|68-67-66-68
|-11
|21
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|70-67-67-72
|-12
|20
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|68
|69-68-70-78
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|5
|71-66-65-64
|-22
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|67-68-66-66
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-66
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-69
|-10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
