Joseph Bramlett Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
1 Min Read
Joseph Bramlett shot -13 and placed 10th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Vidanta Vallarta February 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- In his last two appearances at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Bramlett has an average finish of 10th, and an average score of -13.
- In Bramlett's most recent appearance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, in 2023, he finished 10th after posting a score of -13.
- Tony Finau finished with 3.754 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 4.741 SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 SG: Putting (eighth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Finau also posted numbers of 329 in average driving distance (11th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 27 putts per round (fifth).
Bramlett's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Bramlett has an average finish of 39th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Bramlett has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Joseph Bramlett has averaged 304.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Bramlett has an average of 0.696 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bramlett is averaging 0.112 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bramlett's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Bramlett posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.226 (54th) last season, while his average driving distance of 312.4 yards ranked 18th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Bramlett ranked 37th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.368, while he ranked 63rd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.33%.
- On the greens, Bramlett's -0.297 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 160th last season, while he averaged 29.16 putts per round (124th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|18
|312.4
|304.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|63
|68.33%
|51.85%
|Putts Per Round
|124
|29.16
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|86
|22.08%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|69
|13.61%
|13.33%
Bramlett's Best Finishes
- Last season Bramlett participated in 25 tournaments, collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 15 times (60%).
- Last season Bramlett's best performance came when he shot -13 and finished 10th at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
- Bramlett earned 489 points last season, which placed him 89th in the FedExCup standings.
Bramlett's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Bramlett produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Fortinet Championship, ranking sixth in the field at 3.817. In that tournament, he finished 12th.
- Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.626.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bramlett's best effort last season was at the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, as he delivered a 4.340 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
- At the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, Bramlett posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.235, which was his best last season. That ranked 10th in the field.
- Bramlett delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.643) in April 2023 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
Bramlett's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|54
|0.226
|0.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.368
|1.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|54
|0.157
|-1.598
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|160
|-0.297
|0.696
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|62
|0.454
|0.112
Bramlett's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|55
|65-73-74-68
|E
|6
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|36
|71-72-71-71
|+1
|16
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|10
|68-70-67-66
|-13
|65
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|40
|72-69-72-69
|-2
|15
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|19
|68-67-67-66
|-16
|44
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|73-70-70-75
|E
|51
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-66
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|69-65-69-70
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-73-70
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-66-74-72
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.