PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Michael Kim Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Kim Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

    Michael Kim seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta. He placed 30th at the par-71 Vidanta Vallarta in 2023.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Vallarta, Mexico
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Mexico Open at Vidanta

    • Kim has played the Mexico Open at Vidanta once of late, in 2023. He finished 30th, posting a score of -9.
    • With numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023.
    • Finau also posted numbers of 329 in average driving distance (11th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 27 putts per round (fifth).

    Kim's Recent Performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Kim has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -14 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Michael Kim has averaged 297.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim is averaging 0.429 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of 0.522 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.019 (106th) last season, while his average driving distance of 305.0 yards ranked 58th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kim ranked 59th on TOUR with a mark of 0.224.
    • On the greens, Kim registered a 0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 78th on TOUR, while he ranked 119th with a putts-per-round average of 29.14. He broke par 20.45% of the time (152nd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance58305.0297.1
    Greens in Regulation %6968.16%58.64%
    Putts Per Round11929.1430.0
    Par Breakers15220.45%31.17%
    Bogey Avoidance5813.46%12.35%

    Kim's Best Finishes

    • Kim last season played 31 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 31 events, he made the cut 17 times.
    • Last season Kim's best performance came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he shot -15 and finished fifth.
    • Kim's 563 points last season placed him 78th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.151 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.294 (he finished seventh in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort last season was at The RSM Classic in November 2022, as he put up a 2.570 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.987, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 18th in that event.
    • Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.561) at the Wyndham Championship (August 2023), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.

    Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee106-0.019-0.685
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green590.2241.406
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green930.050-0.627
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting780.0940.429
    Average Strokes Gained: Total710.3500.522

    Kim's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC72-72+4--
    March 2-5Puerto Rico Open570-66-71-66-1565
    March 16-19Valspar Championship4572-69-71-74+28
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship2670-69-70-71-820
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open4668-71-73-75-19
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3068-67-69-71-927
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship768-68-69-69-1090
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC69-74+1--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge667-71-70-67-592
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open4372-71-73-68-411
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC74-73+7--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3868-65-66-71-1015
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-68E--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    July 27-303M OpenMC75-71+4--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship572-65-62-68-13105
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1870-69-65-65-15--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4170-75-68-70+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2364-69-68-70-17--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-69-66-68-811
    January 18-21The American Express665-63-70-65-2592
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3767-68-77-72-417
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-71E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.