Michael Kim Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

Kim has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Kim has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has finished with an average score of -14 those four times he's made the cut.

Michael Kim has averaged 297.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Kim is averaging 0.429 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.