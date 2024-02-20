Michael Kim Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
Michael Kim seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta. He placed 30th at the par-71 Vidanta Vallarta in 2023.
Latest odds for Kim at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Kim has played the Mexico Open at Vidanta once of late, in 2023. He finished 30th, posting a score of -9.
- With numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023.
- Finau also posted numbers of 329 in average driving distance (11th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 27 putts per round (fifth).
Kim's Recent Performances
- Kim has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Kim has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -14 those four times he's made the cut.
- Michael Kim has averaged 297.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kim is averaging 0.429 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of 0.522 in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.019 (106th) last season, while his average driving distance of 305.0 yards ranked 58th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kim ranked 59th on TOUR with a mark of 0.224.
- On the greens, Kim registered a 0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 78th on TOUR, while he ranked 119th with a putts-per-round average of 29.14. He broke par 20.45% of the time (152nd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|58
|305.0
|297.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|69
|68.16%
|58.64%
|Putts Per Round
|119
|29.14
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|152
|20.45%
|31.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|58
|13.46%
|12.35%
Kim's Best Finishes
- Kim last season played 31 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 31 events, he made the cut 17 times.
- Last season Kim's best performance came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he shot -15 and finished fifth.
- Kim's 563 points last season placed him 78th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.151 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.294 (he finished seventh in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort last season was at The RSM Classic in November 2022, as he put up a 2.570 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.987, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 18th in that event.
- Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.561) at the Wyndham Championship (August 2023), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|106
|-0.019
|-0.685
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|59
|0.224
|1.406
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|93
|0.050
|-0.627
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|78
|0.094
|0.429
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|71
|0.350
|0.522
Kim's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|5
|70-66-71-66
|-15
|65
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|45
|72-69-71-74
|+2
|8
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|26
|70-69-70-71
|-8
|20
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|46
|68-71-73-75
|-1
|9
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|30
|68-67-69-71
|-9
|27
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|7
|68-68-69-69
|-10
|90
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|6
|67-71-70-67
|-5
|92
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|72-71-73-68
|-4
|11
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|68-65-66-71
|-10
|15
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|5
|72-65-62-68
|-13
|105
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|70-69-65-65
|-15
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|70-75-68-70
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|64-69-68-70
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-69-66-68
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|65-63-70-65
|-25
|92
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-68-77-72
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.