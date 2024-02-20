Aaron Baddeley Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
When he hits the links February 22-25, Aaron Baddeley will try to improve upon his last performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. In 2023, he shot -7 and finished 39th at Vidanta Vallarta.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- In his last two appearances at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Baddeley has an average finish of 39th, and an average score of -7.
- Baddeley last played at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in 2023, finishing 39th with a score of -7.
- Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
- In addition, Finau's average driving distance was 329 (11th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 27 putts per round (fifth).
Baddeley's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Baddeley has an average finish of 38th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Baddeley has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -5 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Aaron Baddeley has averaged 281.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Baddeley has an average of 3.328 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Baddeley is averaging 1.066 Strokes Gained: Total.
Baddeley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Baddeley put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.586 last season, which ranked 187th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (284.5 yards) ranked 184th, and his 57.2% driving accuracy average ranked 133rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Baddeley sported a -0.055 mark that ranked 117th on TOUR. He ranked 139th with a 65.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Baddeley's 0.384 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 31st on TOUR last season, and his 28.15 putts-per-round average ranked 10th. He broke par 21.46% of the time (118th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|184
|284.5
|281.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|139
|65.76%
|55.85%
|Putts Per Round
|10
|28.15
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|118
|21.46%
|22.51%
|Bogey Avoidance
|9
|11.60%
|9.36%
Baddeley's Best Finishes
- Baddeley teed off in 24 tournaments last season, collecting three top-10 finishes.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 16 times.
- Last season Baddeley had his best performance at the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities. He shot -15 and finished seventh (nine shots back of the winner).
- Baddeley compiled 458 points last season, which ranked him 96th in the FedExCup standings.
Baddeley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2023 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 1.709. He finished 37th in that tournament.
- Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, as he posted a 3.764 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 23rd in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Baddeley's best effort last season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 4.192 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- At the 3M Open in July 2023, Baddeley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.495, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
- Baddeley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.578) at the 3M Open in July 2023. That ranked seventh in the field.
Baddeley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|187
|-0.586
|-2.853
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|117
|-0.055
|-1.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|2
|0.479
|1.780
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.384
|3.328
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.221
|1.066
Baddeley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|34
|72-72-73-71
|E
|23
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|72
|73-72-74-76
|+7
|3
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|46
|74-66-70-74
|-4
|6
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|39
|70-68-69-70
|-7
|14
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|71-65-66-67
|-15
|34
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|70-71-71-67
|-1
|37
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|31
|70-67-71-65
|-11
|24
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|7
|69-66-65-69
|-15
|85
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|68-74-70-68
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|64
|70-68-67-69
|-8
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-66-65
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|69-72-73-70
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|69-71-68-68
|-8
|24
All stats in this article are accurate for Baddeley as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.