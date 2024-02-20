Greyson Sigg Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
1 Min Read
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 30: Greyson Sigg hits his first shot on the 1st tee during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Greyson Sigg looks for a higher finish in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta after he finished 18th shooting -11 in this tournament in 2023.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Over his last two trips to the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Sigg has an average score of -9, with an average finish of 26th.
- Sigg last participated in the Mexico Open at Vidanta in 2023, finishing 18th with a score of -11.
- With numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023.
- Finau also posted numbers of 329 in average driving distance (11th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 27 putts per round (fifth).
Sigg's Recent Performances
- Sigg has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Sigg has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of -14 over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Greyson Sigg has averaged 286.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Sigg is averaging -1.463 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Sigg is averaging 0.113 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sigg's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Sigg posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.064 (83rd) last season, while his average driving distance of 295.8 yards ranked 138th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Sigg sported a 0.207 mark (65th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Sigg registered a 0.018 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 96th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 108th with a putts-per-round average of 29.07, and he ranked 121st by breaking par 21.43% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|138
|295.8
|286.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|38
|69.26%
|59.38%
|Putts Per Round
|108
|29.07
|30.8
|Par Breakers
|121
|21.43%
|23.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|32
|12.80%
|7.64%
Sigg's Best Finishes
- Sigg teed off in 32 tournaments last season, collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those 32 tournaments, he made the cut on 20 occasions.
- Last season Sigg's best performance came when he shot -18 and finished eighth at The RSM Classic.
- Sigg collected 420 points last season, placing 107th in the FedExCup standings.
Sigg's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking 19th in the field at 2.377. In that tournament, he finished 44th.
- Sigg produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Fortinet Championship (September 2023), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 4.983.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg's best effort last season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.720.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.037). That ranked seventh in the field.
- Sigg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.166) at the John Deere Classic in July 2023, a performance that ranked him 13th in the field.
Sigg's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|83
|0.064
|0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|65
|0.207
|1.587
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|77
|0.096
|-0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|0.018
|-1.463
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|0.385
|0.113
Sigg's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|61
|71-73-77-70
|+3
|5
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|57
|71-70-74-72
|+3
|6
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|18
|72-64-71-66
|-11
|44
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|38
|71-71-69-72
|-5
|16
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|66-66-67-67
|-14
|43
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|70-70-68-72
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|13
|65-70-66-68
|-15
|56
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|15
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|69-71-69-71
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-70-69-66
|-12
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|66-68-64-66
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|67-69-71-69
|-4
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|70-69-63-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.