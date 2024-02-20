Padraig Harrington Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
In his most recent tournament, Padraig Harrington missed the cut at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia. He'll be after a better outcome February 22-25 in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Harrington is competing at the Mexico Open at Vidanta for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tony Finau posted numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
- Finau averaged 329 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (third), and attempted 27 putts per round (fifth) in that victory a year ago.
Harrington's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Harrington has one win, two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Harrington has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner three times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has finished with an average score of -11 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Padraig Harrington has averaged 297.4 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Harrington is averaging 0.530 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Harrington has an average of -2.962 in his past five tournaments.
Harrington's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|298.8
|297.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|62.78%
|71.43%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.17
|27.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|17.96%
|28.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.85%
|7.14%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Harrington's Best Finishes
- Harrington teed off in eight tournaments last season, collecting one top-10 finishes.
- In those eight events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 87.5%.
- Last season Harrington put up his best performance at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished 10th with a score of -8 (seven shots back of the winner).
- Harrington placed 186th in the FedExCup standings with 133 points last season.
Harrington's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.438
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.651
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.402
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.530
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.962
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Harrington's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|60
|72-68-69-72
|+1
|5
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|53
|73-70-72-75
|+2
|7
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|68-73-68-71
|-8
|65
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|50
|72-71-75-69
|+7
|9
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|27
|73-69-67-73
|+2
|33
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|67-66-70-74
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|64
|74-71-73-74
|+8
|4
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Harrington as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.