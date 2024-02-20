Padraig Harrington Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

Over his last five appearances, Harrington has one win, two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Harrington has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner three times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.

He has finished with an average score of -11 those four times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Padraig Harrington has averaged 297.4 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Harrington is averaging 0.530 Strokes Gained: Putting.