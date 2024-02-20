PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Kevin Chappell Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 10: Kevin Chappell of the United States hits a tee shot on the 16th holeduring the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 10, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Kevin Chappell shot -10 and finished 24th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Vidanta Vallarta February 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    Latest odds for Chappell at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Vallarta, Mexico
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Mexico Open at Vidanta

    • Chappell has entered the Mexico Open at Vidanta once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -10 and finishing 24th.
    • Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
    • Finau's average driving distance was 329 (11th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), with 27 putts per round (fifth) en route to his win last year.

    Chappell's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Chappell has an average finish of 36th.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Chappell has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Kevin Chappell has averaged 296.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Chappell is averaging 2.696 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Chappell is averaging 0.922 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Chappell .

    Chappell's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance84302.0296.8
    Greens in Regulation %7168.06%54.01%
    Putts Per Round14629.3229.3
    Par Breakers11321.53%24.07%
    Bogey Avoidance14914.98%13.89%

    Chappell's Best Finishes

    • Chappell played 20 tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he had a 40% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
    • Last season Chappell's best performance came when he shot -11 and finished 15th at the Puerto Rico Open.
    • Chappell collected 138 points last season, placing 185th in the FedExCup standings.

    Chappell's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee138-0.165-0.832
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green810.1210.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green137-0.073-0.988
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting106-0.0402.696
    Average Strokes Gained: Total124-0.1570.922

    Chappell's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 23-26The Honda Classic2972-68-69-68-322
    March 2-5Puerto Rico Open1571-71-68-67-1129
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship1670-70-69-68-1129
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open3971-71-69-74-315
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta2472-67-66-69-1033
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC69-72-1--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-74+1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-71E--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    July 27-303M Open6469-68-75-69-34
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2871-67-71-69-10--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4569-66-71-67-11--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-69-3--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4972-68-71-68-58

    All stats in this article are accurate for Chappell as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

