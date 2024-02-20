Kevin Chappell Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 10: Kevin Chappell of the United States hits a tee shot on the 16th holeduring the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 10, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Kevin Chappell shot -10 and finished 24th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Vidanta Vallarta February 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Chappell has entered the Mexico Open at Vidanta once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -10 and finishing 24th.
- Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
- Finau's average driving distance was 329 (11th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), with 27 putts per round (fifth) en route to his win last year.
Chappell's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Chappell has an average finish of 36th.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Chappell has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Kevin Chappell has averaged 296.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Chappell is averaging 2.696 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Chappell is averaging 0.922 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Chappell's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|84
|302.0
|296.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|71
|68.06%
|54.01%
|Putts Per Round
|146
|29.32
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|113
|21.53%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|149
|14.98%
|13.89%
Chappell's Best Finishes
- Chappell played 20 tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 tournaments, he had a 40% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
- Last season Chappell's best performance came when he shot -11 and finished 15th at the Puerto Rico Open.
- Chappell collected 138 points last season, placing 185th in the FedExCup standings.
Chappell's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|138
|-0.165
|-0.832
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.121
|0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|137
|-0.073
|-0.988
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|106
|-0.040
|2.696
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|124
|-0.157
|0.922
Chappell's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|29
|72-68-69-68
|-3
|22
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|71-71-68-67
|-11
|29
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|16
|70-70-69-68
|-11
|29
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|71-71-69-74
|-3
|15
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|72-67-66-69
|-10
|33
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|64
|69-68-75-69
|-3
|4
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|71-67-71-69
|-10
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|69-66-71-67
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|72-68-71-68
|-5
|8
All stats in this article are accurate for Chappell as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.