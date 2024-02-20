Kevin Chappell Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

In his last five tournaments, Chappell has an average finish of 36th.

He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.

Chappell has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of -7 those four times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Kevin Chappell has averaged 296.8 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Chappell is averaging 2.696 Strokes Gained: Putting.