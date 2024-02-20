PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

James Hahn Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

James Hahn Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

    After he finished 49th in this tournament in 2023, James Hahn has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico February 22-25.

    Latest odds for Hahn at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Vallarta, Mexico
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Mexico Open at Vidanta

    • Hahn's average finish has been 49th, and his average score -5, over his last two appearances at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
    • In Hahn's most recent appearance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, in 2023, he finished 49th after posting a score of -5.
    • Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
    • Finau also posted numbers of 329 in average driving distance (11th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 27 putts per round (fifth).

    Hahn's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Hahn has an average finish of 53rd.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • Hahn has an average finishing position of 53rd in his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -6.
    • James Hahn has averaged 303.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hahn is averaging -0.505 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hahn is averaging -3.110 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hahn .

    Hahn's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance114298.9303.7
    Greens in Regulation %6368.33%61.11%
    Putts Per Round17929.6830.3
    Par Breakers15820.28%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance15415.14%11.11%

    Hahn's Best Finishes

    • Hahn took part in 26 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 13 times.
    • Last season Hahn's best performance came at the John Deere Classic. He shot -10 and finished 35th in that event.
    • Hahn compiled 164 points last season, which placed him 171st in the FedExCup standings.

    Hahn's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee420.315-0.116
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green141-0.159-1.056
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green169-0.280-1.680
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting146-0.204-0.505
    Average Strokes Gained: Total146-0.328-3.110

    Hahn's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship7173-70-77-74+103
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC80-74+10--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4170-69-71-68-612
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta4967-72-68-72-58
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-70E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5067-69-66-71-116
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open5769-73-73-72-15
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC77-64+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-71-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3570-68-66-70-1018
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    July 27-303M Open6269-68-72-71-45
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-69E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4571-67-73-71-6--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6872-67-75-73+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4569-67-70-68-14--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-71-68-8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hahn as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.