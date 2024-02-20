James Hahn Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
After he finished 49th in this tournament in 2023, James Hahn has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico February 22-25.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Hahn's average finish has been 49th, and his average score -5, over his last two appearances at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
- In Hahn's most recent appearance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, in 2023, he finished 49th after posting a score of -5.
- Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
- Finau also posted numbers of 329 in average driving distance (11th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 27 putts per round (fifth).
Hahn's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Hahn has an average finish of 53rd.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Hahn has an average finishing position of 53rd in his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -6.
- James Hahn has averaged 303.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hahn is averaging -0.505 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hahn is averaging -3.110 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hahn's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|114
|298.9
|303.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|63
|68.33%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|179
|29.68
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|158
|20.28%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|154
|15.14%
|11.11%
Hahn's Best Finishes
- Hahn took part in 26 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 13 times.
- Last season Hahn's best performance came at the John Deere Classic. He shot -10 and finished 35th in that event.
- Hahn compiled 164 points last season, which placed him 171st in the FedExCup standings.
Hahn's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.315
|-0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|141
|-0.159
|-1.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|169
|-0.280
|-1.680
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.204
|-0.505
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|146
|-0.328
|-3.110
Hahn's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|71
|73-70-77-74
|+10
|3
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|80-74
|+10
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|41
|70-69-71-68
|-6
|12
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|49
|67-72-68-72
|-5
|8
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|67-69-66-71
|-11
|6
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|69-73-73-72
|-1
|5
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|77-64
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|70-68-66-70
|-10
|18
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|62
|69-68-72-71
|-4
|5
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|71-67-73-71
|-6
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|68
|72-67-75-73
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|69-67-70-68
|-14
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-68
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hahn as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.