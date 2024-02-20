Alexander Björk Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
At the WM Phoenix Open, Alexander Björk struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC Scottsdale. He is trying for a bounce-back performance in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta February 22-25 in Vallarta, Mexico.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- This is Björk's first time competing at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tony Finau posted numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
- Finau's average driving distance was 329 (11th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), with 27 putts per round (fifth) en route to his win last year.
Björk's Recent Performances
- Björk has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Björk has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.
- Alexander Björk has averaged 276.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Björk has an average of -0.071 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Björk is averaging -4.377 Strokes Gained: Total.
Björk's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|281.8
|276.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|68.75%
|50.35%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.25
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.14%
|22.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.97%
|13.19%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Björk's Best Finishes
- Björk, who played two tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those two events, he made the cut two times (100%).
- Last season Björk's best performance came at The American Express, where he shot -23 and finished 11th.
Björk's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Björk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he delivered a -2.826 mark, which ranked him 72nd in the field. He finished 35th in that event.
- Björk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his 6.100 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Björk's best performance last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his -2.743 mark ranked 71st in the field.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, Björk posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 1.970, which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 35th in that event.
- Björk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (3.178) in July 2023 at the Genesis Scottish Open. That ranked 35th in the field.
Björk's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.969
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.958
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-3.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.377
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Björk's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|71-66-68-71
|-4
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|69-73-70-74
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|11
|64-67-67-67
|-23
|65
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|72-66-80-71
|+1
|3
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Björk as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
