Mark Hubbard Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
1 Min Read
Mark Hubbard will play February 22-25 in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico. In his most recent tournament he finished 53rd in the WM Phoenix Open, shooting -4 at TPC Scottsdale.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Over his last two trips to the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Hubbard has an average score of -8, with an average finish of 35th.
- Hubbard finished 18th (with a score of -11) in his most recent appearance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (in 2023).
- Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
- En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 329 (11th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and took 27 putts per round (fifth).
Hubbard's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Hubbard has finished in the top five once.
- Hubbard has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score of -9 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Mark Hubbard has averaged 288.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard has an average of 1.307 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hubbard is averaging 2.931 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hubbard's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hubbard's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.182 last season ranked 141st on TOUR, and his 61.2% driving accuracy average ranked 82nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hubbard ranked 14th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.572, while he ranked 67th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.20%.
- On the greens, Hubbard delivered a 0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 75th with a putts-per-round average of 28.85, and he ranked 99th by breaking par 21.79% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|163
|292.6
|288.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|67
|68.20%
|55.26%
|Putts Per Round
|75
|28.85
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|99
|21.79%
|25.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|54
|13.36%
|10.82%
Hubbard's Best Finishes
- Hubbard teed off in 37 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting five top-10 finishes.
- In those 37 events, he made the cut 21 times (56.8%).
- Last season Hubbard put up his best performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished fourth with a score of -14 (three shots back of the winner).
- Hubbard's 697 points last season placed him 59th in the FedExCup standings.
Hubbard's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, as he produced a 3.375 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
- Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, as he posted a 8.490 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 18th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best performance last season was in April 2023 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.466. He finished 11th in that event.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2023, Hubbard posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.437, which ranked eighth in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.
- Hubbard posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.121) at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.182
|-1.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|14
|0.572
|2.431
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|43
|0.203
|0.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|0.020
|1.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|49
|0.614
|2.931
Hubbard's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|42
|69-71-70-68
|-2
|11
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-72-70-71
|-4
|19
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-78
|+6
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|29
|71-70-71-69
|-7
|16
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|11
|68-66-68-70
|-12
|63
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|18
|68-70-69-66
|-11
|44
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|72-69-67-72
|-4
|27
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|75
|71-74-79-74
|+18
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|69-69-69-69
|-4
|75
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|69-70-72-79
|+2
|26
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|6
|68-70-66-70
|-14
|95
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|67-66-67-68
|-16
|81
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|69-72-71-72
|+4
|14
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|17
|66-72-70-70
|-10
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|6
|69-68-67-67
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-65
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-76-69-66
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|68-65-68-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-67-70-67
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|70-66-66-70
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|69-72-71-69
|-7
|41
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|4
|69-68-65
|-14
|313
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|70-70-72-68
|-4
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.