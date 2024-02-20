PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Mark Hubbard Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mark Hubbard Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

    Mark Hubbard will play February 22-25 in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico. In his most recent tournament he finished 53rd in the WM Phoenix Open, shooting -4 at TPC Scottsdale.

    Latest odds for Hubbard at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Vallarta, Mexico
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Mexico Open at Vidanta

    • Over his last two trips to the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Hubbard has an average score of -8, with an average finish of 35th.
    • Hubbard finished 18th (with a score of -11) in his most recent appearance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (in 2023).
    • Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 329 (11th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and took 27 putts per round (fifth).

    Hubbard's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Hubbard has finished in the top five once.
    • Hubbard has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has an average score of -9 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Mark Hubbard has averaged 288.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hubbard has an average of 1.307 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hubbard is averaging 2.931 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hubbard .

    Hubbard's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hubbard's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.182 last season ranked 141st on TOUR, and his 61.2% driving accuracy average ranked 82nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hubbard ranked 14th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.572, while he ranked 67th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.20%.
    • On the greens, Hubbard delivered a 0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 75th with a putts-per-round average of 28.85, and he ranked 99th by breaking par 21.79% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance163292.6288.2
    Greens in Regulation %6768.20%55.26%
    Putts Per Round7528.8528.6
    Par Breakers9921.79%25.44%
    Bogey Avoidance5413.36%10.82%

    Hubbard's Best Finishes

    • Hubbard teed off in 37 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 37 events, he made the cut 21 times (56.8%).
    • Last season Hubbard put up his best performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished fourth with a score of -14 (three shots back of the winner).
    • Hubbard's 697 points last season placed him 59th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hubbard's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, as he produced a 3.375 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
    • Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, as he posted a 8.490 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 18th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best performance last season was in April 2023 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.466. He finished 11th in that event.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2023, Hubbard posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.437, which ranked eighth in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.
    • Hubbard posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.121) at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.

    Hubbard's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.182-1.071
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140.5722.431
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green430.2030.266
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting930.0201.307
    Average Strokes Gained: Total490.6142.931

    Hubbard's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 23-26The Honda Classic4269-71-70-68-211
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship3571-72-70-71-419
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC70-78+6--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship2971-70-71-69-716
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC76-73+5--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1168-66-68-70-1263
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1868-70-69-66-1144
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2772-69-67-72-427
    May 18-21PGA Championship7571-74-79-74+183
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge969-69-69-69-475
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3069-70-72-79+226
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open668-70-66-70-1495
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-71-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic667-66-67-68-1681
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-70-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-67-1--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6669-72-71-72+414
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1766-72-70-70-10--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship669-68-67-67-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC75-65-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3170-76-69-66+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2068-65-68-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-70-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5770-67-70-67-65
    January 18-21The American Express4770-66-66-70-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2069-72-71-69-741
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am469-68-65-14313
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5370-70-72-68-46

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.