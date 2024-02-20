Mark Hubbard Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

Last season Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, as he produced a 3.375 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 17th in that event.

Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, as he posted a 8.490 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 18th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best performance last season was in April 2023 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.466. He finished 11th in that event.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2023, Hubbard posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.437, which ranked eighth in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.