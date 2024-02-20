Robby Shelton Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
Robby Shelton will appear in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta from February 22-25 after a 60th-place finish in Scottsdale, Arizona at the WM Phoenix Open.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Shelton has entered the Mexico Open at Vidanta once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of +3 and missing the cut.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tony Finau posted numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
- En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 329 (11th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and took 27 putts per round (fifth).
Shelton's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Shelton has an average finish of 47th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Shelton has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -5.
- In terms of driving distance, Robby Shelton has averaged 287.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Shelton is averaging -0.983 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Shelton has an average of 0.038 in his past five tournaments.
Shelton's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Shelton posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.296 (160th) last season, while his average driving distance of 294.1 yards ranked 151st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Shelton had a 0.125 mark that ranked 80th on TOUR. He ranked 147th with a 65.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Shelton's -0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 121st last season, while he averaged 28.76 putts per round (65th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|151
|294.1
|287.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|147
|65.49%
|59.80%
|Putts Per Round
|65
|28.76
|30.7
|Par Breakers
|131
|21.15%
|23.86%
|Bogey Avoidance
|107
|14.16%
|11.76%
Shelton's Best Finishes
- Last season Shelton took part in 34 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 34 tournaments, he had a 52.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
- Last season Shelton had his best performance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he finished fourth with a score of -7 (seven shots back of the winner).
- Shelton earned 467 points last season, which ranked him 92nd in the FedExCup standings.
Shelton's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he posted a 2.261 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.
- Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in January 2023 at The American Express, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.041. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Shelton put up his best mark last season at the Valero Texas Open (March 2023), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 4.516.
- At The RSM Classic in November 2022, Shelton delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.863, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
- Shelton delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.131) at The RSM Classic in November 2022, a performance that ranked him third in the field.
Shelton's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|160
|-0.296
|-1.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|80
|0.125
|1.483
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|35
|0.219
|0.676
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|121
|-0.123
|-0.983
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|114
|-0.076
|0.038
Shelton's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|21
|73-67-66-69
|-5
|39
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|39
|70-75-73-71
|+1
|13
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|15
|73-69-72-67
|-7
|49
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|43
|70-67-66-69
|-12
|11
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|66-67-76-71
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|70
|68-72-71-71
|-6
|3
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|69-68-68-74
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|4
|65-72-71-65
|-7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|70-66-70-70
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|69-67-72-66
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-74-63
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-69-70-73
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|69-70-69-73
|-3
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Shelton as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
