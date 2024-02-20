PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Robby Shelton Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: Robby Shelton tees off on the eighth hole during the second round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 17, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

    Robby Shelton will appear in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta from February 22-25 after a 60th-place finish in Scottsdale, Arizona at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Shelton at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Vallarta, Mexico
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Mexico Open at Vidanta

    • Shelton has entered the Mexico Open at Vidanta once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of +3 and missing the cut.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tony Finau posted numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 329 (11th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and took 27 putts per round (fifth).

    Shelton's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Shelton has an average finish of 47th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Shelton has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -5.
    • In terms of driving distance, Robby Shelton has averaged 287.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Shelton is averaging -0.983 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Shelton has an average of 0.038 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Shelton .

    Shelton's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Shelton posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.296 (160th) last season, while his average driving distance of 294.1 yards ranked 151st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Shelton had a 0.125 mark that ranked 80th on TOUR. He ranked 147th with a 65.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Shelton's -0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 121st last season, while he averaged 28.76 putts per round (65th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance151294.1287.0
    Greens in Regulation %14765.49%59.80%
    Putts Per Round6528.7630.7
    Par Breakers13121.15%23.86%
    Bogey Avoidance10714.16%11.76%

    Shelton's Best Finishes

    • Last season Shelton took part in 34 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 34 tournaments, he had a 52.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
    • Last season Shelton had his best performance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he finished fourth with a score of -7 (seven shots back of the winner).
    • Shelton earned 467 points last season, which ranked him 92nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Shelton's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he posted a 2.261 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.
    • Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in January 2023 at The American Express, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.041. He finished sixth in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Shelton put up his best mark last season at the Valero Texas Open (March 2023), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 4.516.
    • At The RSM Classic in November 2022, Shelton delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.863, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
    • Shelton delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.131) at The RSM Classic in November 2022, a performance that ranked him third in the field.

    Shelton's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160-0.296-1.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green800.1251.483
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green350.2190.676
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting121-0.123-0.983
    Average Strokes Gained: Total114-0.0760.038

    Shelton's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 23-26The Honda Classic2173-67-66-69-539
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3970-75-73-71+113
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-78+6--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open1573-69-72-67-749
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC70-75+3--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson4370-67-66-69-1211
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2966-67-76-71E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC74-75+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-74+3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7068-72-71-71-63
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-71+4--
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-66-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-75+7--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1969-68-68-74-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-69-1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP465-72-71-65-7--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5970-66-70-70-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-71-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5769-67-72-66-65
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-74-63-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-69-70-73-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6069-70-69-73-35

    All stats in this article are accurate for Shelton as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

