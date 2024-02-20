Mackenzie Hughes Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

Last season Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The RSM Classic, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.250 (he finished second in that tournament).

Hughes produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship (September 2022), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 5.299.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes produced his best mark last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 4.488. In that event, he finished first.

At The RSM Classic in November 2023, Hughes posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 8.469, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.