Mackenzie Hughes Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

    Mackenzie Hughes enters play February 22-25 in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta following a 31st-place finish in The Genesis Invitational, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Hughes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Vallarta, Mexico
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Mexico Open at Vidanta

    • This is Hughes' first time competing at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 329 (11th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and took 27 putts per round (fifth).

    Hughes' Recent Performances

    • Hughes has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Hughes has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -10.
    • In terms of driving distance, Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 286.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hughes is averaging 1.938 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hughes is averaging 2.427 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Hughes' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hughes posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.320 last season (163rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.5 yards) ranked 105th, while his 55.4% driving accuracy average ranked 151st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hughes ranked 154th on TOUR with an average of -0.230 per round. Additionally, he ranked 143rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.61%.
    • On the greens, Hughes registered a 0.367 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 46th with a putts-per-round average of 28.57, and he ranked 105th by breaking par 21.72% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance105299.5286.0
    Greens in Regulation %14365.61%67.54%
    Putts Per Round4628.5727.9
    Par Breakers10521.72%24.85%
    Bogey Avoidance7613.67%10.53%

    Hughes' Best Finishes

    • Hughes last season played 29 tournaments, picking up one win with two top-five finishes and three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 29 tournaments, he had a 55.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
    • Last season Hughes' best performance came at The RSM Classic. He shot -25 and took home the title (his only win last season).
    • Hughes ranked 47th in the FedExCup standings with 890 points last season.

    Hughes' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The RSM Classic, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.250 (he finished second in that tournament).
    • Hughes produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship (September 2022), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 5.299.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes produced his best mark last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 4.488. In that event, he finished first.
    • At The RSM Classic in November 2023, Hughes posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 8.469, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • Hughes delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.903) at the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Hughes' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee163-0.320-0.121
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green154-0.230-1.101
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green80.3831.704
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting340.3671.938
    Average Strokes Gained: Total860.2012.427

    Hughes' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard6174-71-74-72+35
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-76+7--
    April 6-9Masters Tournament2976-69-74-70+131
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC70-73+1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1465-64-73-65-1753
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-74+8--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-73+4--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC69-77+2--
    June 15-18U.S. Open4967-73-75-71+69
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC76+6--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-70-1--
    July 27-303M Open3069-68-69-68-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-72+2--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5867-68-75-69-121
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5272-67-74-70-5--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4870-72-70-72+4--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship771-65-63-68-21--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic268-66-60-63-25--
    January 4-7The Sentry2568-70-70-64-2068
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6470-67-78-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7176-70-70E5
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3169-65-72-74-438

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

