Mackenzie Hughes Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
Mackenzie Hughes enters play February 22-25 in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta following a 31st-place finish in The Genesis Invitational, which was his last competition.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- This is Hughes' first time competing at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in the past five years.
- With numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 329 (11th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and took 27 putts per round (fifth).
Hughes' Recent Performances
- Hughes has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Hughes has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -10.
- In terms of driving distance, Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 286.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Hughes is averaging 1.938 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hughes is averaging 2.427 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hughes' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hughes posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.320 last season (163rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.5 yards) ranked 105th, while his 55.4% driving accuracy average ranked 151st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hughes ranked 154th on TOUR with an average of -0.230 per round. Additionally, he ranked 143rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.61%.
- On the greens, Hughes registered a 0.367 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 46th with a putts-per-round average of 28.57, and he ranked 105th by breaking par 21.72% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|105
|299.5
|286.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|143
|65.61%
|67.54%
|Putts Per Round
|46
|28.57
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|105
|21.72%
|24.85%
|Bogey Avoidance
|76
|13.67%
|10.53%
Hughes' Best Finishes
- Hughes last season played 29 tournaments, picking up one win with two top-five finishes and three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 tournaments, he had a 55.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
- Last season Hughes' best performance came at The RSM Classic. He shot -25 and took home the title (his only win last season).
- Hughes ranked 47th in the FedExCup standings with 890 points last season.
Hughes' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The RSM Classic, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.250 (he finished second in that tournament).
- Hughes produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship (September 2022), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 5.299.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes produced his best mark last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 4.488. In that event, he finished first.
- At The RSM Classic in November 2023, Hughes posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 8.469, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.
- Hughes delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.903) at the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Hughes' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|163
|-0.320
|-0.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|154
|-0.230
|-1.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|8
|0.383
|1.704
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|34
|0.367
|1.938
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|86
|0.201
|2.427
Hughes' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|61
|74-71-74-72
|+3
|5
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|29
|76-69-74-70
|+1
|31
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|14
|65-64-73-65
|-17
|53
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-77
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|49
|67-73-75-71
|+6
|9
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|76
|+6
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|69-68-69-68
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|67-68-75-69
|-1
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|52
|72-67-74-70
|-5
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48
|70-72-70-72
|+4
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|7
|71-65-63-68
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|2
|68-66-60-63
|-25
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|68-70-70-64
|-20
|68
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|70-67-78-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|76-70-70
|E
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|69-65-72-74
|-4
|38
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.