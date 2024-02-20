PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Brandon Wu Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Brandon Wu of the United States lines up a putt during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Brandon Wu seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta. He finished third at the par-71 Vidanta Vallarta in 2023.

    Latest odds for Wu at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Vallarta, Mexico
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Mexico Open at Vidanta

    • In his last two appearances at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Wu has an average finish of third, and an average score of -18.
    • In Wu's most recent appearance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, in 2023, he finished third after posting a score of -19.
    • With numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023.
    • Finau also posted numbers of 329 in average driving distance (11th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 27 putts per round (fifth).

    Wu's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Wu has finished in the top 20 once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Wu has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
    • He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five appearances.
    • Brandon Wu has averaged 292.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu is averaging -0.127 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Wu has an average of 0.642 in his past five tournaments.
    Wu's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Wu put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.159 last season, which ranked 70th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (295.7 yards) ranked 140th, and his 61.6% driving accuracy average ranked 68th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Wu ranked 84th on TOUR with an average of 0.113 per round. Additionally, he ranked 49th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.65%.
    • On the greens, Wu delivered a -0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 79th with a putts-per-round average of 28.91, and he ranked 56th by breaking par 22.95% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance140295.7292.1
    Greens in Regulation %4968.65%61.81%
    Putts Per Round7928.9130.0
    Par Breakers5622.95%23.61%
    Bogey Avoidance9113.86%8.68%

    Wu's Best Finishes

    • Wu participated in 34 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 34 tournaments, he made the cut on 23 occasions.
    • Last season Wu's best performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he shot -19 and finished third.
    • With 763 points last season, Wu finished 55th in the FedExCup standings.

    Wu's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.863. He finished ninth in that tournament.
    • Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at The Honda Classic (February 2023), ranking third in the field with a mark of 7.525.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best effort last season was in September 2022 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.716. He finished 39th in that tournament.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, Wu posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.427, his best mark last season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished third in that tournament).
    • Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.643) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him third in the field). In that event, he finished third.

    Wu's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee700.159-0.417
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green840.1131.496
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green115-0.004-0.311
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.161-0.127
    Average Strokes Gained: Total980.1070.642

    Wu's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 23-26The Honda Classic1471-68-70-65-651
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1973-69-69-71-646
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC75-74+7--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open5871-72-73-74+25
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC72-71+1--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta366-64-67-68-19190
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson2370-68-67-64-1534
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-75+9--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-77+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open971-69-67-69-1275
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-72-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-67+2--
    July 27-303M Open5771-65-73-70-55
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5868-65-72-73-25
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3772-70-67-66-566
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6265-74-73-71-5--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5172-69-73-71+5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5469-66-70-70-13--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3068-68-66-69-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5867-70-67-69-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1868-70-64-67-1144
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-68-68-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4773-70-68-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-69E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

