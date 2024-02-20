Brandon Wu Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Brandon Wu of the United States lines up a putt during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Brandon Wu seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta. He finished third at the par-71 Vidanta Vallarta in 2023.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- In his last two appearances at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Wu has an average finish of third, and an average score of -18.
- In Wu's most recent appearance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, in 2023, he finished third after posting a score of -19.
- With numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023.
- Finau also posted numbers of 329 in average driving distance (11th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 27 putts per round (fifth).
Wu's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Wu has finished in the top 20 once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Wu has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five appearances.
- Brandon Wu has averaged 292.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Wu is averaging -0.127 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Wu has an average of 0.642 in his past five tournaments.
Wu's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Wu put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.159 last season, which ranked 70th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (295.7 yards) ranked 140th, and his 61.6% driving accuracy average ranked 68th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Wu ranked 84th on TOUR with an average of 0.113 per round. Additionally, he ranked 49th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.65%.
- On the greens, Wu delivered a -0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 79th with a putts-per-round average of 28.91, and he ranked 56th by breaking par 22.95% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|140
|295.7
|292.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|49
|68.65%
|61.81%
|Putts Per Round
|79
|28.91
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|56
|22.95%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|91
|13.86%
|8.68%
Wu's Best Finishes
- Wu participated in 34 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 34 tournaments, he made the cut on 23 occasions.
- Last season Wu's best performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he shot -19 and finished third.
- With 763 points last season, Wu finished 55th in the FedExCup standings.
Wu's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.863. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at The Honda Classic (February 2023), ranking third in the field with a mark of 7.525.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best effort last season was in September 2022 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.716. He finished 39th in that tournament.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, Wu posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.427, his best mark last season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished third in that tournament).
- Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.643) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him third in the field). In that event, he finished third.
Wu's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|70
|0.159
|-0.417
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|84
|0.113
|1.496
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|115
|-0.004
|-0.311
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.161
|-0.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|98
|0.107
|0.642
Wu's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|14
|71-68-70-65
|-6
|51
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|73-69-69-71
|-6
|46
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|71-72-73-74
|+2
|5
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|66-64-67-68
|-19
|190
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|70-68-67-64
|-15
|34
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|9
|71-69-67-69
|-12
|75
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-67
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|57
|71-65-73-70
|-5
|5
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|68-65-72-73
|-2
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|72-70-67-66
|-5
|66
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|62
|65-74-73-71
|-5
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|72-69-73-71
|+5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|69-66-70-70
|-13
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|68-68-66-69
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|67-70-67-69
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|68-70-64-67
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-68-68
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|73-70-68
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
