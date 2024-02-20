Brandon Wu Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

Over his last five events, Wu has finished in the top 20 once.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Over his last five events, Wu has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.

He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five appearances.

Brandon Wu has averaged 292.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Wu is averaging -0.127 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.