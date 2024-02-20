Chris Gotterup Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Chris Gotterup enters play in Vallarta, Mexico seeking better results February 22-25 in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta after missing the cut in his last outing, the WM Phoenix Open.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- In the past five years, this is Gotterup's first time playing at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
- Tony Finau finished with 3.754 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 4.741 SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 SG: Putting (eighth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 329 (11th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and took 27 putts per round (fifth).
Gotterup's Recent Performances
- Gotterup has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Gotterup has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -2 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Chris Gotterup has averaged 317.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Gotterup is averaging -0.491 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Gotterup is averaging -1.593 Strokes Gained: Total.
Gotterup's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|312.1
|317.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.01%
|55.93%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.63
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.96%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|11.81%
|12.59%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gotterup's Best Finishes
- Gotterup played five tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those five events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 60%.
- Last season Gotterup's best performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he shot -2 and finished 50th.
Gotterup's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, as he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.462.
- Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, as he ranked 29th in the field with a mark of 1.584.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup's best mark last season was at the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.818.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, Gotterup posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 3.554, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 44th in that tournament.
- Gotterup recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (3.131) at The RSM Classic in November 2022, a performance that ranked him 24th in the field.
Gotterup's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.749
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.638
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.491
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.593
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gotterup's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|77-68-66
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|68-71-75-72
|-2
|7
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
