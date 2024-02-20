Charley Hoffman Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
1 Min Read
After he placed 55th in this tournament in 2023, Charley Hoffman has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico February 22-25.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Hoffman has played the Mexico Open at Vidanta once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -4 and finishing 55th.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tony Finau posted numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
- En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 329 (11th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and took 27 putts per round (fifth).
Hoffman's Recent Performances
- Hoffman has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Hoffman has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Charley Hoffman has averaged 297.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hoffman has an average of 2.232 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hoffman is averaging 2.165 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hoffman's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hoffman posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.037 (111th) last season, while his average driving distance of 306.1 yards ranked 50th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hoffman ranked 31st on TOUR with an average of 0.408 per round. Additionally, he ranked 61st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.38%.
- On the greens, Hoffman delivered a -0.485 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 181st on TOUR, while he ranked 173rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.59. He broke par 20.64% of the time (146th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|50
|306.1
|297.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|61
|68.38%
|54.68%
|Putts Per Round
|173
|29.59
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|146
|20.64%
|24.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|51
|13.17%
|13.45%
Hoffman's Best Finishes
- Hoffman last season took part in 30 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 12 times.
- Last season Hoffman's best performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he shot -21 and finished second.
- Hoffman's 246 points last season ranked him 141st in the FedExCup standings.
Hoffman's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Hoffman put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open, ranking seventh in the field at 4.018. In that tournament, he finished 22nd.
- Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.444 (he finished 12th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoffman's best effort last season was at the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.345.
- At The RSM Classic in November 2023, Hoffman delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.394, which was his best last season. That ranked 10th in the field.
- Hoffman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.561) at the Wyndham Championship (which ranked him 12th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 12th.
Hoffman's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.037
|-0.724
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|31
|0.408
|0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|116
|-0.006
|0.643
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|181
|-0.485
|2.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|119
|-0.119
|2.165
Hoffman's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|22
|73-69-71-69
|-6
|37
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|55
|71-67-68-74
|-4
|6
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|49
|71-67-75-73
|+6
|9
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|64
|67-69-73-72
|-7
|4
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|69-66-67-67
|-11
|63
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|65-69-70-69
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|68-70-62-65
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|70-67-70-65
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-66-77
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-67-79-71
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|2
|67-68-64-64
|-21
|300
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|50
|69-74-72-73
|+4
|13
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.