Charley Hoffman Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

    After he placed 55th in this tournament in 2023, Charley Hoffman has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico February 22-25.

    The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Vallarta, Mexico
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Mexico Open at Vidanta

    • Hoffman has played the Mexico Open at Vidanta once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -4 and finishing 55th.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tony Finau posted numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 329 (11th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and took 27 putts per round (fifth).

    Hoffman's Recent Performances

    • Hoffman has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five events, Hoffman has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Charley Hoffman has averaged 297.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoffman has an average of 2.232 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hoffman is averaging 2.165 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Hoffman's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hoffman posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.037 (111th) last season, while his average driving distance of 306.1 yards ranked 50th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hoffman ranked 31st on TOUR with an average of 0.408 per round. Additionally, he ranked 61st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.38%.
    • On the greens, Hoffman delivered a -0.485 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 181st on TOUR, while he ranked 173rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.59. He broke par 20.64% of the time (146th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance50306.1297.0
    Greens in Regulation %6168.38%54.68%
    Putts Per Round17329.5928.4
    Par Breakers14620.64%24.56%
    Bogey Avoidance5113.17%13.45%

    Hoffman's Best Finishes

    • Hoffman last season took part in 30 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut 12 times.
    • Last season Hoffman's best performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he shot -21 and finished second.
    • Hoffman's 246 points last season ranked him 141st in the FedExCup standings.

    Hoffman's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Hoffman put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open, ranking seventh in the field at 4.018. In that tournament, he finished 22nd.
    • Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.444 (he finished 12th in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoffman's best effort last season was at the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.345.
    • At The RSM Classic in November 2023, Hoffman delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.394, which was his best last season. That ranked 10th in the field.
    • Hoffman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.561) at the Wyndham Championship (which ranked him 12th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 12th.

    Hoffman's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee111-0.037-0.724
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green310.4080.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green116-0.0060.643
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting181-0.4852.232
    Average Strokes Gained: Total119-0.1192.165

    Hoffman's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC71-71+2--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-77+7--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC74-75+5--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2273-69-71-69-637
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta5571-67-68-74-46
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    June 15-18U.S. Open4971-67-75-73+69
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-67-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic6467-69-73-72-74
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-73+1--
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-68-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1269-66-67-67-1163
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC76-76+8--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-73-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC70-70-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4565-69-70-69-11--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1368-70-62-65-17--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4270-67-70-65-811
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-66-77-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5670-67-79-71-15
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open267-68-64-64-21300
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational5069-74-72-73+413

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

