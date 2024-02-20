Charley Hoffman Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

Hoffman has finished in the top five once over his last five events.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Over his last five events, Hoffman has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.

He has finished with an average score of -7 those four times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Charley Hoffman has averaged 297.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

Hoffman has an average of 2.232 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.