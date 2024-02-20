PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Josh Teater Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

Betting Profile

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 12: Josh Teater of the United States lines up a putt on the 17th green during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 12, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    At the Farmers Insurance Open, Josh Teater struggled, missing the cut at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course). He is seeking a bounce-back performance in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta February 22-25 in Vallarta, Mexico.

    Latest odds for Teater at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Vallarta, Mexico
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Mexico Open at Vidanta

    • Teater is competing at the Mexico Open at Vidanta for the first time in the past five years.
    • Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
    • Finau's average driving distance was 329 (11th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), with 27 putts per round (fifth) en route to his win last year.

    Teater's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Teater has finished in the top five once.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Teater has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He posted a final score of -8 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Josh Teater has averaged 291.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Teater is averaging -1.253 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Teater has an average of -1.225 in his past five tournaments.
    Teater's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance-306.4291.4
    Greens in Regulation %-73.61%56.84%
    Putts Per Round-29.8830.4
    Par Breakers-20.14%18.38%
    Bogey Avoidance-11.11%11.11%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Teater's Best Finishes

    • Teater, who took part in three tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
    • In those three events, he made the cut one time (33.3%).
    • Last season Teater had his best performance at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished 29th with a score of -9 (12 shots back of the winner).

    Teater's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Teater's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in November 2023 at The RSM Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.475. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Teater produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Barbasol Championship, ranking in the field at -0.742. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Teater's best effort last season was at The RSM Classic in November 2023, as he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.399.
    • At The RSM Classic in November 2023, Teater recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.396, his best mark last season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).
    • Teater recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-0.962) in November 2023 at The RSM Classic, which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

    Teater's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.296
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.465
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.789
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.253
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.225

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Teater's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Puerto Rico Open2970-71-69-69-9--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-70-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-70-71-7--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Teater as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

