Josh Teater Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

Last season Teater's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in November 2023 at The RSM Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.475. He missed the cut in that event.

Teater produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Barbasol Championship, ranking in the field at -0.742. In that event, he missed the cut.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Teater's best effort last season was at The RSM Classic in November 2023, as he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.399.

At The RSM Classic in November 2023, Teater recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.396, his best mark last season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).