Josh Teater Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 12: Josh Teater of the United States lines up a putt on the 17th green during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 12, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
At the Farmers Insurance Open, Josh Teater struggled, missing the cut at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course). He is seeking a bounce-back performance in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta February 22-25 in Vallarta, Mexico.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Teater is competing at the Mexico Open at Vidanta for the first time in the past five years.
- Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
- Finau's average driving distance was 329 (11th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), with 27 putts per round (fifth) en route to his win last year.
Teater's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Teater has finished in the top five once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Teater has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He posted a final score of -8 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Josh Teater has averaged 291.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Teater is averaging -1.253 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Teater has an average of -1.225 in his past five tournaments.
Teater's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|306.4
|291.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|73.61%
|56.84%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.88
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.14%
|18.38%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|11.11%
|11.11%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Teater's Best Finishes
- Teater, who took part in three tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those three events, he made the cut one time (33.3%).
- Last season Teater had his best performance at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished 29th with a score of -9 (12 shots back of the winner).
Teater's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Teater's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in November 2023 at The RSM Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.475. He missed the cut in that event.
- Teater produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Barbasol Championship, ranking in the field at -0.742. In that event, he missed the cut.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Teater's best effort last season was at The RSM Classic in November 2023, as he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.399.
- At The RSM Classic in November 2023, Teater recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.396, his best mark last season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).
- Teater recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-0.962) in November 2023 at The RSM Classic, which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
Teater's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.465
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.789
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.225
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Teater's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|29
|70-71-69-69
|-9
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-71
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Teater as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.