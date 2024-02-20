J.J. Spaun Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

In his last five appearances, Spaun has not finished in the top 20.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Spaun has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.

In his last five appearances, he finished -4 relative to par in his only made cut.

J.J. Spaun has averaged 284.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Spaun is averaging -1.845 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.