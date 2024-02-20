J.J. Spaun Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
1 Min Read
PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 15: J.J. Spaun of the United States walks off the fourth tee during the first round of The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on February 15, 2024 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
At The Genesis Invitational, J.J. Spaun struggled, missing the cut at The Riviera Country Club. He is seeking a bounce-back performance in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta February 22-25 in Vallarta, Mexico.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- This is Spaun's first time competing at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in the past five years.
- Tony Finau finished with 3.754 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 4.741 SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 SG: Putting (eighth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Finau averaged 329 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (third), and attempted 27 putts per round (fifth) in that victory a year ago.
Spaun's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Spaun has not finished in the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Spaun has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, he finished -4 relative to par in his only made cut.
- J.J. Spaun has averaged 284.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Spaun is averaging -1.845 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Spaun is averaging -2.318 Strokes Gained: Total.
Spaun's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Spaun posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.293 (43rd) last season, while his average driving distance of 298.8 yards ranked 115th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Spaun ranked 51st on TOUR with a mark of 0.268.
- On the greens, Spaun's -0.212 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 149th last season, while he averaged 29.24 putts per round (137th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|115
|298.8
|284.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|12
|70.53%
|66.16%
|Putts Per Round
|137
|29.24
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|104
|21.73%
|18.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|5
|11.49%
|17.17%
Spaun's Best Finishes
- Spaun teed off in 30 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 23 times (76.7%).
- Last season Spaun had his best performance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino CC. He shot -6 and finished sixth (eight shots back of the winner).
- Spaun earned 634 points last season, which ranked him 69th in the FedExCup standings.
Spaun's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2023 at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.128. He finished fifth in that event.
- Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.805.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun's best effort last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 4.439 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, Spaun delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.416, which was his best last season. That ranked 10th in the field.
- Spaun recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.226) at the Fortinet Championship in September 2023. That ranked 11th in the field.
Spaun's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.293
|-0.947
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|51
|0.268
|0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|32
|0.237
|0.349
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|149
|-0.212
|-1.845
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|52
|0.587
|-2.318
Spaun's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|22
|70-73-70-69
|-6
|37
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|68-67-72-73
|-4
|27
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|63
|70-69-70-77
|+6
|4
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|72-71-70-77
|+2
|26
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|70-69-67-70
|-12
|20
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|66-68-71-70
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|68-70-69-68
|-5
|15
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|70-68-68-67
|-7
|130
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|11
|71-69-69-67
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|66-73-69-67
|-9
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|69-68-69-68
|-6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|67
|69-70-73-66
|-10
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|68-70-64-63
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|73-73-66
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.