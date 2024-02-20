PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

J.J. Spaun Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 15: J.J. Spaun of the United States walks off the fourth tee during the first round of The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on February 15, 2024 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 15: J.J. Spaun of the United States walks off the fourth tee during the first round of The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on February 15, 2024 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

    At The Genesis Invitational, J.J. Spaun struggled, missing the cut at The Riviera Country Club. He is seeking a bounce-back performance in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta February 22-25 in Vallarta, Mexico.

    Latest odds for Spaun at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Vallarta, Mexico
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Mexico Open at Vidanta

    • This is Spaun's first time competing at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in the past five years.
    • Tony Finau finished with 3.754 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 4.741 SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 SG: Putting (eighth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Finau averaged 329 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (third), and attempted 27 putts per round (fifth) in that victory a year ago.

    Spaun's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Spaun has not finished in the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Spaun has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, he finished -4 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • J.J. Spaun has averaged 284.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Spaun is averaging -1.845 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Spaun is averaging -2.318 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Spaun .

    Spaun's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Spaun posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.293 (43rd) last season, while his average driving distance of 298.8 yards ranked 115th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Spaun ranked 51st on TOUR with a mark of 0.268.
    • On the greens, Spaun's -0.212 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 149th last season, while he averaged 29.24 putts per round (137th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance115298.8284.0
    Greens in Regulation %1270.53%66.16%
    Putts Per Round13729.2430.2
    Par Breakers10421.73%18.18%
    Bogey Avoidance511.49%17.17%

    Spaun's Best Finishes

    • Spaun teed off in 30 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut 23 times (76.7%).
    • Last season Spaun had his best performance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino CC. He shot -6 and finished sixth (eight shots back of the winner).
    • Spaun earned 634 points last season, which ranked him 69th in the FedExCup standings.

    Spaun's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2023 at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.128. He finished fifth in that event.
    • Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.805.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun's best effort last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 4.439 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, Spaun delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.416, which was his best last season. That ranked 10th in the field.
    • Spaun recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.226) at the Fortinet Championship in September 2023. That ranked 11th in the field.

    Spaun's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee430.293-0.947
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green510.2680.125
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green320.2370.349
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting149-0.212-1.845
    Average Strokes Gained: Total520.587-2.318

    Spaun's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-73+3--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-75+3--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2270-73-70-69-637
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC74-69+1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2768-67-72-73-427
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-75+9--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge6370-69-70-77+64
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3072-71-70-77+226
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3370-69-67-70-1220
    July 27-303M Open3766-68-71-70-917
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3868-70-69-68-515
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2470-68-68-67-7130
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1171-69-69-67-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4666-73-69-67-9--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP669-68-69-68-6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship6769-70-73-66-10--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1368-70-64-63-17--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-77+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5473-73-66-410
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-68E--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

