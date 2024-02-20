Carl Yuan Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Carl Yuan placed 55th in the Mexico Open at Vidanta in 2023, shooting a -4 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher February 22-25 at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Yuan finished 55th (with a score of -4) in his only appearance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in recent years (in 2023).
- With numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023.
- Finau averaged 329 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (third), and attempted 27 putts per round (fifth) in that victory a year ago.
Yuan's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Yuan has finished in the top five once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Yuan has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has an average score of -12 across his last five events.
- Carl Yuan has averaged 308.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Yuan is averaging -0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Yuan is averaging 0.611 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yuan's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Yuan's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.171 last season ranked 67th on TOUR, and his 54.3% driving accuracy average ranked 161st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Yuan had a -0.164 mark (142nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Yuan's -0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 132nd last season, and his 29.11 putts-per-round average ranked 117th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|47
|306.8
|308.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|94
|67.26%
|53.17%
|Putts Per Round
|117
|29.11
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|53
|23.02%
|23.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|144
|14.88%
|12.70%
Yuan's Best Finishes
- Yuan took part in 28 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning two top-10 finishes.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 46.4%.
- Last season Yuan put up his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course. He shot -20 and finished fourth (four shots back of the winner).
- With 199 points last season, Yuan finished 156th in the FedExCup standings.
Yuan's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, as he posted a 4.293 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.564.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yuan's best performance last season was at the 3M Open in July 2023, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.404.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Yuan posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.337, his best mark last season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished 14th in that tournament).
- Yuan posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.732) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2023), which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
Yuan's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|67
|0.171
|0.993
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|142
|-0.164
|-0.397
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|161
|-0.212
|0.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|132
|-0.148
|-0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|149
|-0.351
|0.611
Yuan's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|63
|72-70-74-74
|+6
|4
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|55
|69-68-74-69
|-4
|6
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|18
|68-67-74-70
|-9
|48
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|14
|70-66-64-71
|-17
|55
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|73
|69-67-73-77
|+6
|3
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|68
|72-69-77-72
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|6
|66-66-67-72
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|52
|75-64-70-67
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|4
|70-63-65-66
|-20
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|68
|66-70-69-70
|-7
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|4
|66-65-70-63
|-16
|123
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-71
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|77
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Yuan as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.