PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Scott Stallings Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Scott Stallings Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

    Scott Stallings had a poor showing the last time he hit the links in the Mexico Open at Vidanta in 2022, missing the cut. He seeks better results this time around at Vidanta Vallarta.

    Latest odds for Stallings at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Vallarta, Mexico
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Mexico Open at Vidanta

    • Stallings has entered the Mexico Open at Vidanta once recently, in 2022. He missed the cut after posting a score of -1.
    • Tony Finau finished with 3.754 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 4.741 SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 SG: Putting (eighth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Finau averaged 329 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (third), and attempted 27 putts per round (fifth) in that victory a year ago.

    Stallings' Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Stallings has an average finish of 34th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Stallings has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Scott Stallings has averaged 291.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Stallings has an average of 0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Stallings has an average of 0.833 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Stallings .

    Stallings' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Stallings posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.031 last season (92nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.1 yards) ranked 88th, while his 56.4% driving accuracy average ranked 142nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Stallings ranked 138th on TOUR with an average of -0.138 per round. Additionally, he ranked 132nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.94%.
    • On the greens, Stallings registered a -0.272 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 160th with a putts-per-round average of 29.49, and he ranked 179th by breaking par 19.58% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance88301.1291.8
    Greens in Regulation %13265.94%57.78%
    Putts Per Round16029.4929.9
    Par Breakers17919.58%22.59%
    Bogey Avoidance14414.88%9.63%

    Stallings' Best Finishes

    • Stallings teed off in 28 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 16 times.
    • Last season Stallings' best performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He shot -26 and finished second in that event.
    • Stallings earned 282 points last season, which placed him 132nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Stallings' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Stallings' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.477 (he finished 13th in that tournament).
    • Stallings' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 4.919 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stallings' best effort last season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.533.
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Stallings delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.129, his best mark last season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
    • Stallings recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.732) at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which was held in October 2023. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished second in that tournament).

    Stallings' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee920.031-1.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green138-0.1380.718
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green800.0900.795
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting153-0.2720.330
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141-0.2880.833

    Stallings' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-74+5--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship6971-74-72-75+44
    April 6-9Masters Tournament2670-77-69-72E37
    April 13-16RBC Heritage5666-72-68-76-26
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC70-73+1--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-74+8--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-74+5--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-74+6--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC71-74+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC73-69+2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5670-70-69-71-85
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    July 20-22The Open Championship6074-71-75-71+75
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6267-69-69-74-15
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5671-70-68-75-4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship268-67-65-70-26--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-68-2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-68-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4266-70-72-64-811
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC64-68-73-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2568-69-74-71-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-72E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stallings as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.