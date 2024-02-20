Scott Stallings Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

Last season Stallings' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.477 (he finished 13th in that tournament).

Stallings' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 4.919 mark ranked sixth in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stallings' best effort last season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.533.

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Stallings delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.129, his best mark last season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished second in that tournament).