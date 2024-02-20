Scott Stallings Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
Scott Stallings had a poor showing the last time he hit the links in the Mexico Open at Vidanta in 2022, missing the cut. He seeks better results this time around at Vidanta Vallarta.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Stallings has entered the Mexico Open at Vidanta once recently, in 2022. He missed the cut after posting a score of -1.
- Tony Finau finished with 3.754 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 4.741 SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 SG: Putting (eighth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Finau averaged 329 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (third), and attempted 27 putts per round (fifth) in that victory a year ago.
Stallings' Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Stallings has an average finish of 34th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Stallings has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Scott Stallings has averaged 291.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Stallings has an average of 0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Stallings has an average of 0.833 in his past five tournaments.
Stallings' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Stallings posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.031 last season (92nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.1 yards) ranked 88th, while his 56.4% driving accuracy average ranked 142nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Stallings ranked 138th on TOUR with an average of -0.138 per round. Additionally, he ranked 132nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.94%.
- On the greens, Stallings registered a -0.272 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 160th with a putts-per-round average of 29.49, and he ranked 179th by breaking par 19.58% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|88
|301.1
|291.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|132
|65.94%
|57.78%
|Putts Per Round
|160
|29.49
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|179
|19.58%
|22.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|144
|14.88%
|9.63%
Stallings' Best Finishes
- Stallings teed off in 28 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 16 times.
- Last season Stallings' best performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He shot -26 and finished second in that event.
- Stallings earned 282 points last season, which placed him 132nd in the FedExCup standings.
Stallings' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Stallings' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.477 (he finished 13th in that tournament).
- Stallings' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 4.919 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stallings' best effort last season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.533.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Stallings delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.129, his best mark last season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
- Stallings recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.732) at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which was held in October 2023. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
Stallings' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|92
|0.031
|-1.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|138
|-0.138
|0.718
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|80
|0.090
|0.795
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-0.272
|0.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|141
|-0.288
|0.833
Stallings' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|69
|71-74-72-75
|+4
|4
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|26
|70-77-69-72
|E
|37
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|56
|66-72-68-76
|-2
|6
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|70-70-69-71
|-8
|5
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|60
|74-71-75-71
|+7
|5
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|62
|67-69-69-74
|-1
|5
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|56
|71-70-68-75
|-4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|68-67-65-70
|-26
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|66-70-72-64
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|64-68-73
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|68-69-74-71
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Stallings as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.