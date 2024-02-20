Omar Morales Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
At the U.S. Open, Omar Morales struggled, missing the cut at The Los Angeles Country Club. He is aiming for better results in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta February 22-25 in Vallarta, Mexico.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Morales has played the Mexico Open at Vidanta once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of -1 and missing the cut.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tony Finau posted numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
- In addition, Finau's average driving distance was 329 (11th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 27 putts per round (fifth).
Morales' Recent Performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last two tournaments.
- Morales has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last two events.
- Omar Morales has averaged 322.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Morales is averaging -2.225 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Morales is averaging -2.723 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Morales' Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|322.1
|322.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|59.72%
|59.72%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.25
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.83%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|22.22%
|22.22%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Morales' Best Finishes
- Morales played two tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those two tournaments, he fell short of making the cut in each event.
Morales' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.428
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.471
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.723
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Morales' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-78
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Morales as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
