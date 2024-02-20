Tyson Alexander Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
1 Min Read
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 27: Tyson Alexander of the United States hits a tee shot during the second round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 27, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
In his last tournament at the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona, Tyson Alexander concluded the weekend at -4, good for a 53rd-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta February 22-25 looking for better results.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Alexander missed the cut (with a score of +1) in his only recent appearance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in 2023.
- When Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.754 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 4.741 SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 SG: Putting (eighth).
- En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 329 (11th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and took 27 putts per round (fifth).
Alexander's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Alexander has an average finish of 55th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Alexander has an average finishing position of 55th in his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of -3 over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Tyson Alexander has averaged 292.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Alexander is averaging 0.631 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Alexander is averaging -1.119 Strokes Gained: Total.
Alexander's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Alexander had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.426 last season, which ranked 177th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (299.5 yards) ranked 105th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Alexander ranked 161st on TOUR with an average of -0.291 per round. Additionally, he ranked 176th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.86%.
- On the greens, Alexander's -0.293 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 159th on TOUR last season, and his 29.01 putts-per-round average ranked 97th. He broke par 20.23% of the time (160th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|105
|299.5
|292.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|176
|63.86%
|53.47%
|Putts Per Round
|97
|29.01
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|160
|20.23%
|18.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|165
|15.61%
|12.85%
Alexander's Best Finishes
- Alexander participated in 33 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning two top-10 finishes.
- In those 33 events, he made the cut 14 times (42.4%).
- Last season Alexander's best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he shot -17 and finished eighth.
- With 425 points last season, Alexander finished 105th in the FedExCup standings.
Alexander's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.268.
- Alexander posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, ranking fourth in the field at 6.318. In that tournament, he finished second.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Alexander's best mark last season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, as he produced a 4.641 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 64th in that tournament.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, Alexander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.734, which ranked 21st in the field). In that event, he finished 32nd.
- Alexander posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.614) at the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, a performance that ranked him second in the field.
Alexander's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|177
|-0.426
|-0.709
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|161
|-0.291
|-0.795
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|89
|0.057
|-0.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|159
|-0.293
|0.631
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|176
|-0.952
|-1.119
Alexander's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|78
|70-70-75-71
|+6
|2
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-80
|+11
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-76
|+9
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|65
|73-70-73-75
|+7
|4
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|26
|70-70-71-69
|-8
|20
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|81-71
|+10
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-79
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-79
|+10
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|33
|70-67-68-72
|-11
|12
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|69-67-68-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|73-67-75-66
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|76
|73-71-74-73
|+11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|68-67-68-64
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-66-72
|-2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|78-72-74
|+8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-69-77-71
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|72-68-71-69
|-4
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Alexander as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.