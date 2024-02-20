PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Tyson Alexander Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 27: Tyson Alexander of the United States hits a tee shot during the second round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 27, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament at the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona, Tyson Alexander concluded the weekend at -4, good for a 53rd-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta February 22-25 looking for better results.

    Latest odds for Alexander at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Vallarta, Mexico
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Mexico Open at Vidanta

    • Alexander missed the cut (with a score of +1) in his only recent appearance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in 2023.
    • When Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.754 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 4.741 SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 SG: Putting (eighth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 329 (11th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and took 27 putts per round (fifth).

    Alexander's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Alexander has an average finish of 55th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of -3 over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Tyson Alexander has averaged 292.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Alexander is averaging 0.631 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Alexander is averaging -1.119 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Alexander .

    Alexander's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Alexander had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.426 last season, which ranked 177th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (299.5 yards) ranked 105th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Alexander ranked 161st on TOUR with an average of -0.291 per round. Additionally, he ranked 176th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.86%.
    • On the greens, Alexander's -0.293 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 159th on TOUR last season, and his 29.01 putts-per-round average ranked 97th. He broke par 20.23% of the time (160th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance105299.5292.2
    Greens in Regulation %17663.86%53.47%
    Putts Per Round9729.0129.8
    Par Breakers16020.23%18.06%
    Bogey Avoidance16515.61%12.85%

    Alexander's Best Finishes

    • Alexander participated in 33 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 33 events, he made the cut 14 times (42.4%).
    • Last season Alexander's best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he shot -17 and finished eighth.
    • With 425 points last season, Alexander finished 105th in the FedExCup standings.

    Alexander's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.268.
    • Alexander posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, ranking fourth in the field at 6.318. In that tournament, he finished second.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Alexander's best mark last season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, as he produced a 4.641 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 64th in that tournament.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, Alexander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.734, which ranked 21st in the field). In that event, he finished 32nd.
    • Alexander posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.614) at the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, a performance that ranked him second in the field.

    Alexander's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee177-0.426-0.709
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green161-0.291-0.795
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green890.057-0.246
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting159-0.2930.631
    Average Strokes Gained: Total176-0.952-1.119

    Alexander's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 23-26The Honda Classic7870-70-75-71+62
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-80+11--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-76+9--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship6573-70-73-75+74
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship2670-70-71-69-820
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-69+1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC81-71+10--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC67-73-2--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-79+6--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-79+10--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-76+4--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship3370-67-68-72-1112
    July 27-303M Open2069-67-68-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-75+7--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3073-67-75-66-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-72+3--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7673-71-74-73+11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship868-67-68-64-17--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC74-71+3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-66-72-2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC78-72-74+8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5670-69-77-71-15
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5372-68-71-69-46

    All stats in this article are accurate for Alexander as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

