Keith Mitchell Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
1 Min Read
In his last tournament at the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona, Keith Mitchell concluded the weekend at -10, good for a 17th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta February 22-25 looking for better results.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Mitchell is competing at the Mexico Open at Vidanta for the first time in the past five years.
- With numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023.
- Finau also posted numbers of 329 in average driving distance (11th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 27 putts per round (fifth).
Mitchell's Recent Performances
- Mitchell has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Mitchell has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -12.
- Keith Mitchell has averaged 300.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Mitchell is averaging 0.022 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mitchell is averaging 2.673 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mitchell's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Mitchell's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.743 last season ranked seventh on TOUR, and his 63.3% driving accuracy average ranked 47th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Mitchell ranked 160th on TOUR with an average of -0.288 per round. Additionally, he ranked 82nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.73%.
- On the greens, Mitchell registered a 0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 85th on TOUR, while he ranked 86th with a putts-per-round average of 28.94. He broke par 22.10% of the time (85th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|14
|313.7
|300.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|82
|67.73%
|57.84%
|Putts Per Round
|86
|28.94
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|85
|22.10%
|26.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|82
|13.77%
|10.78%
Mitchell's Best Finishes
- Mitchell participated in 28 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five and earning four top-10 finishes.
- In those 28 tournaments, he had a 75% success rate in terms of making the cut (21 cuts made).
- Last season Mitchell's best performance came at the 3M Open, where he shot -16 and finished fifth.
- Mitchell collected 698 points last season, ranking 58th in the FedExCup standings.
Mitchell's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.745.
- Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where his 5.701 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell delivered his best mark last season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.531. In that event, he finished fifth.
- At the 3M Open in July 2023, Mitchell recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.151, which ranked eighth in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.
- Mitchell recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.654) in February 2023 at The Genesis Invitational, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
Mitchell's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|7
|0.743
|2.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|160
|-0.288
|-0.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|121
|-0.027
|0.581
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|85
|0.054
|0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|57
|0.483
|2.673
Mitchell's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|24
|72-69-73-72
|-2
|37
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|72-74-68-70
|-4
|19
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|53
|75-71-77-79
|+14
|8
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|59
|69-71-71-75
|+2
|5
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|58
|69-71-73-77
|+10
|6
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|48
|71-74-69-79
|+5
|10
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|20
|68-71-71-71
|+1
|44
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|68-67-73-67
|-9
|11
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|5
|68-66-67-67
|-16
|105
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|70-68-72-66
|-4
|44
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|69-71-70-70
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|67-72-70-64
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|68-64-72-67
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|9
|69-67-66-62
|-24
|78
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|74-66-72
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|69-68-69-68
|-10
|47
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.