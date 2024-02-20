Keith Mitchell Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

Mitchell has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Over his last five appearances, Mitchell has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -12.

Keith Mitchell has averaged 300.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Mitchell is averaging 0.022 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.