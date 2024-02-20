Matt Wallace Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

In his last five appearances, Wallace has an average finish of 48th.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Wallace has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He has finished with an average score of -9 those three times he's made the cut.

Matt Wallace has averaged 295.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Wallace has an average of 1.767 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.