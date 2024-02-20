Matt Wallace Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
Matt Wallace hits the links February 22-25 in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta following a 53rd-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open, which was his most recent competition.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- In his last two appearances at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Wallace has an average finish of 67th, and an average score of E.
- In 2023, Wallace missed the cut (with a score of +2) in his most recent appearance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
- When Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.754 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 4.741 SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 SG: Putting (eighth).
- Finau averaged 329 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (third), and attempted 27 putts per round (fifth) in that victory a year ago.
Wallace's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Wallace has an average finish of 48th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Wallace has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those three times he's made the cut.
- Matt Wallace has averaged 295.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Wallace has an average of 1.767 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Wallace has an average of -0.643 in his past five tournaments.
Wallace's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Wallace had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.423 last season, which ranked 176th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (302.7 yards) ranked 79th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Wallace ranked 72nd on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.172, while he ranked 163rd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 64.62%.
- On the greens, Wallace's -0.030 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 104th last season, and his 29.02 putts-per-round average ranked 100th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|79
|302.7
|295.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|163
|64.62%
|59.15%
|Putts Per Round
|100
|29.02
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|165
|20.11%
|26.47%
|Bogey Avoidance
|141
|14.81%
|12.75%
Wallace's Best Finishes
- Wallace took part in 27 tournaments last season, picking up one win and two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 tournaments, he had a 55.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
- Last season Wallace's best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he won the title with a score of -19.
- Wallace's 548 points last season ranked him 81st in the FedExCup standings.
Wallace's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the 3M Open in July 2023, as he put up a 2.939 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 43rd in that event.
- Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Honda Classic, where his 7.908 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wallace's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.578 (he finished 28th in that tournament).
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Wallace posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.365), which ranked third in the field.
- Wallace delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.681) at the Valspar Championship in March 2023, a performance that ranked him seventh in the field.
Wallace's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|176
|-0.423
|-2.398
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|72
|0.172
|-0.244
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|34
|0.228
|0.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|104
|-0.030
|1.767
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|109
|-0.052
|-0.643
Wallace's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|29
|67-68-69-73
|-3
|22
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|7
|71-67-70-72
|-4
|85
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|1
|67-66-70-66
|-19
|300
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|69-72-71-71
|-5
|25
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|67-77
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|65
|73-70-75-74
|+12
|4
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|48
|68-74-75-76
|+5
|10
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|80-64
|+4
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|78
|68-71-75-70
|-4
|2
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|72-65-69-71
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|71-66-70-69
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|67-68-70-71
|-4
|10
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|69-66-71-66
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|68
|69-77-71-71
|+8
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|40
|68-70-69-69
|-16
|20
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|67-67-69-70
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|67-72-65
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|75-64-74-67
|-4
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
