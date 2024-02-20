PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Matt Wallace Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

    Matt Wallace hits the links February 22-25 in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta following a 53rd-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open, which was his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Wallace at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Vallarta, Mexico
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Mexico Open at Vidanta

    • In his last two appearances at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Wallace has an average finish of 67th, and an average score of E.
    • In 2023, Wallace missed the cut (with a score of +2) in his most recent appearance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
    • When Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.754 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 4.741 SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 SG: Putting (eighth).
    • Finau averaged 329 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (third), and attempted 27 putts per round (fifth) in that victory a year ago.

    Wallace's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Wallace has an average finish of 48th.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Wallace has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of -9 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Matt Wallace has averaged 295.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Wallace has an average of 1.767 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Wallace has an average of -0.643 in his past five tournaments.
    Wallace's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Wallace had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.423 last season, which ranked 176th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (302.7 yards) ranked 79th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Wallace ranked 72nd on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.172, while he ranked 163rd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 64.62%.
    • On the greens, Wallace's -0.030 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 104th last season, and his 29.02 putts-per-round average ranked 100th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance79302.7295.1
    Greens in Regulation %16364.62%59.15%
    Putts Per Round10029.0229.1
    Par Breakers16520.11%26.47%
    Bogey Avoidance14114.81%12.75%

    Wallace's Best Finishes

    • Wallace took part in 27 tournaments last season, picking up one win and two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 27 tournaments, he had a 55.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
    • Last season Wallace's best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he won the title with a score of -19.
    • Wallace's 548 points last season ranked him 81st in the FedExCup standings.

    Wallace's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the 3M Open in July 2023, as he put up a 2.939 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 43rd in that event.
    • Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Honda Classic, where his 7.908 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wallace's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.578 (he finished 28th in that tournament).
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Wallace posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.365), which ranked third in the field.
    • Wallace delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.681) at the Valspar Championship in March 2023, a performance that ranked him seventh in the field.

    Wallace's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee176-0.423-2.398
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green720.172-0.244
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green340.2280.223
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting104-0.0301.767
    Average Strokes Gained: Total109-0.052-0.643

    Wallace's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 23-26The Honda Classic2967-68-69-73-322
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-75+3--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship771-67-70-72-485
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship167-66-70-66-19300
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2869-72-71-71-525
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC77-74+9--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC67-77+2--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    May 18-21PGA Championship6573-70-75-74+124
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4868-74-75-76+510
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC80-64+4--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7868-71-75-70-42
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4272-65-69-71-310
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    July 27-303M Open4371-66-70-69-811
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship4567-68-70-71-410
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2869-66-71-66-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6869-77-71-71+8--
    January 4-7The Sentry4068-70-69-69-1620
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5267-67-69-70-77
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC67-72-65-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-70-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5375-64-74-67-46

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

