Rafael Campos Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
1 Min Read
Rafael Campos enters play February 22-25 in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta following a 20th-place finish in the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California his last time in competition.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Campos is playing at the Mexico Open at Vidanta for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tony Finau posted numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
- Finau averaged 329 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (third), and attempted 27 putts per round (fifth) in that victory a year ago.
Campos' Recent Performances
- Campos has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Campos has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -3 in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Rafael Campos has averaged 307.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Campos is averaging -2.875 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Campos is averaging 0.072 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campos' Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|301.5
|307.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.22%
|54.63%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.50
|30.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.56%
|19.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.56%
|14.20%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Campos' Best Finishes
- Campos, who took part in three tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those three events, he made the cut two times.
- Last season Campos had his best performance at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished 20th with a score of -7 (six shots back of the winner).
Campos' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.636
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.244
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.875
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.072
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Campos' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|48
|70-70-74-70
|-4
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|38
|72-65-75-71
|-5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|41
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.