C.T. Pan Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

    C.T. Pan placed 29th in the Mexico Open at Vidanta in 2022, shooting a -8 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher February 22-25 at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico.

    Latest odds for Pan at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Vallarta, Mexico
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Mexico Open at Vidanta

    • Pan has played the Mexico Open at Vidanta once of late, in 2022. He finished 29th, posting a score of -8.
    • Tony Finau finished with 3.754 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 4.741 SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 SG: Putting (eighth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Finau's average driving distance was 329 (11th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), with 27 putts per round (fifth) en route to his win last year.

    Pan's Recent Performances

    • He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
    • Pan has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • C.T. Pan has averaged 288.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Pan is averaging -0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Pan is averaging -3.249 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Pan's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance132296.6288.8
    Greens in Regulation %1370.51%65.43%
    Putts Per Round15829.4428.1
    Par Breakers12821.29%16.67%
    Bogey Avoidance2312.46%14.81%

    Pan's Best Finishes

    • Pan participated in 19 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
    • Last season Pan's best performance came when he shot -16 and finished third at the RBC Canadian Open.
    • Pan compiled 308 points last season, which ranked him 123rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Pan's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee145-0.196-0.768
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green550.247-2.128
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green910.054-0.313
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110-0.090-0.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1040.015-3.249

    Pan's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-70+1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC68-74E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson467-66-68-62-21135
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open370-66-66-70-16145
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC75-73+8--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-69+2--
    July 27-303M Open7068-70-75-71E3
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6470-68-68-74E4
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship968-69-69-66-16--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC75+4--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC68-70-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC42+6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pan as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

