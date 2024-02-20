C.T. Pan Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
C.T. Pan placed 29th in the Mexico Open at Vidanta in 2022, shooting a -8 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher February 22-25 at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Pan has played the Mexico Open at Vidanta once of late, in 2022. He finished 29th, posting a score of -8.
- Tony Finau finished with 3.754 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 4.741 SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 SG: Putting (eighth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Finau's average driving distance was 329 (11th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), with 27 putts per round (fifth) en route to his win last year.
Pan's Recent Performances
- He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
- Pan has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- C.T. Pan has averaged 288.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Pan is averaging -0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Pan is averaging -3.249 Strokes Gained: Total.
Pan's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|132
|296.6
|288.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|13
|70.51%
|65.43%
|Putts Per Round
|158
|29.44
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|128
|21.29%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|23
|12.46%
|14.81%
Pan's Best Finishes
- Pan participated in 19 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
- Last season Pan's best performance came when he shot -16 and finished third at the RBC Canadian Open.
- Pan compiled 308 points last season, which ranked him 123rd in the FedExCup standings.
Pan's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|145
|-0.196
|-0.768
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|55
|0.247
|-2.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|91
|0.054
|-0.313
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.090
|-0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|104
|0.015
|-3.249
Pan's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|4
|67-66-68-62
|-21
|135
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|3
|70-66-66-70
|-16
|145
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|70
|68-70-75-71
|E
|3
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|70-68-68-74
|E
|4
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|9
|68-69-69-66
|-16
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75
|+4
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|42
|+6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Pan as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.