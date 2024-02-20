Peter Malnati Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

Malnati has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Malnati has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.

In his last five events, he finished -10 relative to par in his only made cut.

In terms of driving distance, Peter Malnati has averaged 287.5 yards in his past five starts.

Malnati is averaging 0.913 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.