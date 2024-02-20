PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Peter Malnati Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

    Peter Malnati looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale when he tees off in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico.

    Latest odds for Malnati at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Vallarta, Mexico
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Mexico Open at Vidanta

    • Malnati's average finish has been 15th, and his average score -10, over his last two appearances at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
    • Malnati last played at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +9.
    • With numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023.
    • Finau averaged 329 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (third), and attempted 27 putts per round (fifth) in that victory a year ago.

    Malnati's Recent Performances

    • Malnati has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Malnati has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • In his last five events, he finished -10 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Peter Malnati has averaged 287.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Malnati is averaging 0.913 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Malnati has an average of -1.115 in his past five tournaments.
    Malnati's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Malnati posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.571 last season, which ranked 186th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (295.2 yards) ranked 144th, and his 51.6% driving accuracy average ranked 181st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Malnati had a -0.312 mark that ranked 165th on TOUR. He ranked 186th with a 62.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Malnati registered a 0.436 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 23rd on TOUR, while he ranked 12th with a putts-per-round average of 28.16. He broke par 21.40% of the time (125th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance144295.2287.5
    Greens in Regulation %18662.81%46.30%
    Putts Per Round1228.1628.3
    Par Breakers12521.40%21.30%
    Bogey Avoidance15615.20%12.50%

    Malnati's Best Finishes

    • Malnati last season took part in 33 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 33 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
    • Last season Malnati put up his best performance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he finished ninth with a score of -18 (six shots back of the winner).
    • Malnati's 354 points last season ranked him 118th in the FedExCup standings.

    Malnati's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Barbasol Championship in July 2023, as he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 1.829.
    • Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 6.117 (he finished 29th in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati's best performance last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, as he put up a 6.074 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Malnati posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.161, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
    • Malnati posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.418) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2023), which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.

    Malnati's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee186-0.571-1.976
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green165-0.312-0.444
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green230.2650.391
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting230.4360.913
    Average Strokes Gained: Total126-0.182-1.115

    Malnati's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC70-72+2--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC71-76+3--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-76+4--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2267-72-78-65-637
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-72+3--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-77+9--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2969-67-72-72E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-84+18--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open4370-69-73-72-411
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic969-66-67-68-1870
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-72+1--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship5267-72-70-71-84
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-75+3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1171-68-66-71-12--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5166-71-70-74-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-76+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5973-66-67-70-12--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3771-66-64-71-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-71-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-66-71-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1469-68-69-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-72+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

