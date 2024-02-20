Peter Malnati Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
Peter Malnati looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale when he tees off in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Malnati's average finish has been 15th, and his average score -10, over his last two appearances at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
- Malnati last played at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +9.
- With numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023.
- Finau averaged 329 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (third), and attempted 27 putts per round (fifth) in that victory a year ago.
Malnati's Recent Performances
- Malnati has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Malnati has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- In his last five events, he finished -10 relative to par in his only made cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Peter Malnati has averaged 287.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Malnati is averaging 0.913 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Malnati has an average of -1.115 in his past five tournaments.
Malnati's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Malnati posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.571 last season, which ranked 186th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (295.2 yards) ranked 144th, and his 51.6% driving accuracy average ranked 181st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Malnati had a -0.312 mark that ranked 165th on TOUR. He ranked 186th with a 62.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Malnati registered a 0.436 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 23rd on TOUR, while he ranked 12th with a putts-per-round average of 28.16. He broke par 21.40% of the time (125th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|144
|295.2
|287.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|186
|62.81%
|46.30%
|Putts Per Round
|12
|28.16
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|125
|21.40%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|156
|15.20%
|12.50%
Malnati's Best Finishes
- Malnati last season took part in 33 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 33 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
- Last season Malnati put up his best performance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he finished ninth with a score of -18 (six shots back of the winner).
- Malnati's 354 points last season ranked him 118th in the FedExCup standings.
Malnati's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Barbasol Championship in July 2023, as he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 1.829.
- Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 6.117 (he finished 29th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati's best performance last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, as he put up a 6.074 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Malnati posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.161, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- Malnati posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.418) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2023), which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
Malnati's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|186
|-0.571
|-1.976
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|165
|-0.312
|-0.444
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|23
|0.265
|0.391
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|23
|0.436
|0.913
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|126
|-0.182
|-1.115
Malnati's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|22
|67-72-78-65
|-6
|37
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|69-67-72-72
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-84
|+18
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|70-69-73-72
|-4
|11
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|69-66-67-68
|-18
|70
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|52
|67-72-70-71
|-8
|4
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|11
|71-68-66-71
|-12
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|66-71-70-74
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|73-66-67-70
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|71-66-64-71
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-66-71
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|69-68-69
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
