Stephan Jaeger Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

Jaeger has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.

Jaeger has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has an average score of -10 across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Stephan Jaeger has averaged 303.6 yards in his past five starts.

Jaeger has an average of 0.634 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.