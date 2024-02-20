Stephan Jaeger Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 27: Stephan Jaeger of Germany plays his shot from the 12th tee during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South Course on January 27, 2024 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Stephan Jaeger enters play in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta from February 22-25 after a 71st-place finish in Pebble Beach, California at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Jaeger's average finish has been 17th, and his average score -11, over his last two appearances at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
- Jaeger finished 18th (with a score of -11) in his most recent go-round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tony Finau posted numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
- In addition, Finau's average driving distance was 329 (11th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 27 putts per round (fifth).
Jaeger's Recent Performances
- Jaeger has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- Jaeger has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score of -10 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Stephan Jaeger has averaged 303.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Jaeger has an average of 0.634 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Jaeger is averaging 1.968 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jaeger's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Jaeger posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.332 (39th) last season, while his average driving distance of 306.1 yards ranked 50th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Jaeger ranked 62nd on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.213, while he ranked 16th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 70.49%.
- On the greens, Jaeger's -0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 110th on TOUR last season, and his 29.09 putts-per-round average ranked 109th. He broke par 23.09% of the time (50th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|50
|306.1
|303.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|16
|70.49%
|57.31%
|Putts Per Round
|109
|29.09
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|50
|23.09%
|28.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|12
|11.84%
|10.82%
Jaeger's Best Finishes
- Jaeger teed off in 32 tournaments last season, collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those 32 tournaments, he had a 90.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (29 cuts made).
- Last season Jaeger's best performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open. He shot -11 and finished third in that event.
- With 692 points last season, Jaeger ranked 61st in the FedExCup standings.
Jaeger's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Jaeger produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at The Honda Classic (February 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.042.
- Jaeger produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (April 2023), ranking third in the field with a mark of 7.681.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger's best effort last season was at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.257 (he finished ninth in that tournament).
- At the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, Jaeger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.244, which ranked sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished ninth.
- Jaeger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.418) in June 2023 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. That ranked ninth in the field.
Jaeger's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|39
|0.332
|0.634
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|62
|0.213
|0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|7
|0.387
|0.622
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.090
|0.634
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|28
|0.834
|1.968
Jaeger's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|14
|71-69-67-67
|-6
|51
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|44
|74-72-69-70
|-3
|11
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|27
|66-72-72-74
|E
|27
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|18
|65-71-70-67
|-11
|44
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|70-70-70-70
|-4
|27
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|11
|67-71-65-63
|-18
|65
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|50
|72-70-69-76
|+7
|9
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|68
|72-69-70-76
|+7
|3
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|72-70-71-76
|+1
|38
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|64
|66-68-69-74
|-3
|4
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|69-68-70-63
|-18
|70
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|13
|68-69-66-66
|-15
|56
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|71-66-71-66
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|67-66-64-73
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|69-65-69-69
|-8
|168
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|72-69-70-71
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|25
|71-68-72-66
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|66-65-75-68
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|69-66-68-65
|-14
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|65-67-69-68
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|69-65-67-72
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|68-64-73-72
|-11
|145
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|73-74-69
|E
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.