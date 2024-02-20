Raul Pereda Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

Pereda has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Pereda has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including two finishes within three strokes of the leader.

In his last five events, his average score has been -5.

Off the tee, Raul Pereda has averaged 275.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Pereda is averaging 0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting.