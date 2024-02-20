Raul Pereda Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
When he takes the course February 22-25, Raul Pereda will aim to build upon his last performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. In 2023, he shot -3 and placed 60th at Vidanta Vallarta.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Pereda has entered the Mexico Open at Vidanta once of late, in 2023. He finished 60th, posting a score of -3.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tony Finau posted numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
- En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 329 (11th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and took 27 putts per round (fifth).
Pereda's Recent Performances
- Pereda has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Pereda has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including two finishes within three strokes of the leader.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -5.
- Off the tee, Raul Pereda has averaged 275.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Pereda is averaging 0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Pereda has an average of -1.766 in his past five tournaments.
Pereda's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|308.4
|275.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|58.33%
|6.21%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|27.50
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|51.39%
|19.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|30.56%
|15.03%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Pereda's Best Finishes
- Pereda teed off in two tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those two events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 100%.
- Last season Pereda's best performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. He shot -3 and finished 60th in that event.
Pereda's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.410
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.766
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Pereda's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|65-70-70-76
|-3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-73-70
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Pereda as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.