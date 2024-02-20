Robert MacIntyre Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
1 Min Read
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 12: Robert MacIntyre of Scotland plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 12, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament, Robert MacIntyre missed the cut at the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona. He'll be after better results February 22-25 in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- MacIntyre is playing at the Mexico Open at Vidanta for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tony Finau posted numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
- Finau also posted numbers of 329 in average driving distance (11th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 27 putts per round (fifth).
MacIntyre's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, MacIntyre has an average finish of 62nd.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- MacIntyre has an average finishing position of 62nd in his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been +2.
- Off the tee, Robert MacIntyre has averaged 297.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- MacIntyre has an average of -2.522 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- MacIntyre is averaging -2.037 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
MacIntyre's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|307.0
|297.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|57.78%
|51.48%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.70
|30.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|16.11%
|20.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.11%
|17.78%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
MacIntyre's Best Finishes
- MacIntyre took part in three tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
- In those three events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 66.7%.
- Last season MacIntyre had his best performance at the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club. He shot -14 and finished second (one shot back of the winner).
MacIntyre's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season MacIntyre delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2023), ranking 25th in the field at 1.531.
- MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 3.326.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, MacIntyre's best performance last season was in July 2023 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.297. He finished second in that event.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, MacIntyre recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.208, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished second in that event.
- MacIntyre delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.178) at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, a performance that ranked him second in the field.
MacIntyre's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.445
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.522
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.037
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
MacIntyre's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-76
|+12
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|2
|67-69-66-64
|-14
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|71
|74-71-73-76
|+10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|71-66-69-67
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-71
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-70
|+4
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.