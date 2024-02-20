PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

J.B. Holmes Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 15: J.B. Holmes of the United States waits to putt on the first green during the second round of the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 15, 2023 in Napa, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    J.B. Holmes didn't fare well the last time he took the course in the Mexico Open at Vidanta in 2023, failing to make the cut. He seeks better results this time around at Vidanta Vallarta.

    Latest odds for Holmes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Vallarta, Mexico
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Mexico Open at Vidanta

    • Holmes missed the cut (with a score of E) in his only recent appearance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in 2023.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tony Finau posted numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 329 (11th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and took 27 putts per round (fifth).

    Holmes' Recent Performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
    • Holmes has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, J.B. Holmes has averaged 293.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Holmes is averaging -2.639 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Holmes has an average of -4.877 in his past five tournaments.
    Holmes' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance-298.3293.2
    Greens in Regulation %-56.00%48.48%
    Putts Per Round-28.9631.1
    Par Breakers-17.11%20.20%
    Bogey Avoidance-22.67%19.19%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Holmes' Best Finishes

    • Holmes did not post a top-10 finish last season (he played 10 tournaments).
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut two times.
    • Last season Holmes put up his best performance at The Honda Classic, where he finished 71st with a score of +3 (15 shots back of the winner).
    • Holmes collected 7 points last season, ranking 238th in the FedExCup standings.

    Holmes' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Holmes produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking in the field at 0.611. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Holmes' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, as he produced a 0.963 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Holmes' best effort last season was in March 2023 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.735. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, Holmes posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.064, which ranked 26th in the field). In that event, he finished 67th.
    • Holmes posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-1.042) in April 2023 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. That ranked in the field.

    Holmes' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.851
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.306
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---2.639
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---4.877

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Holmes' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 23-26The Honda Classic7169-70-74-70+33
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC74-74+6--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC75-74+5--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC70-72E--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-74+6--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC73-69-71-3--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-74+3--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-70+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Holmes as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

