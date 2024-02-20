J.B. Holmes Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

Last season Holmes produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking in the field at 0.611. In that event, he missed the cut.

Holmes' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, as he produced a 0.963 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Holmes' best effort last season was in March 2023 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.735. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, Holmes posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.064, which ranked 26th in the field). In that event, he finished 67th.