Victor Perez Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
1 Min Read
Victor Perez looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale when he tees off in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- This is Perez's first time competing at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in the past five years.
- Tony Finau finished with 3.754 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 4.741 SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 SG: Putting (eighth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Finau also posted numbers of 329 in average driving distance (11th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 27 putts per round (fifth).
Perez's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Perez has an average finish of 38th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- Perez has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -1 in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Victor Perez has averaged 297.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Perez is averaging -1.521 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Perez has an average of -1.954 in his past five tournaments.
Perez's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|296.9
|297.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|64.51%
|69.05%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.83
|31.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|17.28%
|15.48%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.28%
|18.25%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Perez's Best Finishes
- Perez, who took part in five tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those five tournaments, he had a 80% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
- Last season Perez's best performance came at the PGA Championship. He shot E and finished 12th in that event.
Perez's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.963
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.944
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.521
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.954
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Perez's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|45
|70-71-75-70
|+2
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|12
|70-72-69-69
|E
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-75
|+11
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|69-69-68-70
|-4
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|74-71-71-70
|+2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.