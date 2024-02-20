Thomas Detry Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
1 Min Read
Thomas Detry enters the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta February 22-25 coming off a 28th-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open in his most recent tournament.
Latest odds for Detry at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- This is Detry's first time competing at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in the past five years.
- Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
- Finau averaged 329 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (third), and attempted 27 putts per round (fifth) in that victory a year ago.
Detry's Recent Performances
- Detry has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Detry has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -11.
- In terms of driving distance, Thomas Detry has averaged 302.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Detry is averaging 2.011 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Detry has an average of 2.162 in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Detry .
Detry's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Detry's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.029 last season ranked 93rd on TOUR, and his 57.8% driving accuracy average ranked 127th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Detry ranked 118th on TOUR with an average of -0.056 per round. Additionally, he ranked 150th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.21%.
- On the greens, Detry's 0.259 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 50th last season, while he averaged 28.33 putts per round (23rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|43
|307.7
|302.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|150
|65.21%
|62.35%
|Putts Per Round
|23
|28.33
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|66
|22.73%
|29.32%
|Bogey Avoidance
|43
|13.02%
|11.73%
Detry's Best Finishes
- Detry took part in 28 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 22 times, a success rate of 78.6%.
- Last season Detry's best performance came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He shot -14 and finished fourth in that event.
- Detry's 851 points last season ranked him 52nd in the FedExCup standings.
Detry's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Detry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in September 2022 at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.763. He finished 12th in that tournament.
- Detry's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his 3.358 mark ranked 18th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Detry posted his best mark last season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking fifth in the field at 3.880. In that event, he finished 24th.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, Detry delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.848, his best mark last season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished 33rd in that tournament).
- Detry recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.903) at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which was held in September 2022. That performance ranked ninth in the field (he finished ninth in that event).
Detry's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|93
|0.029
|1.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.056
|-0.581
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|78
|0.095
|-0.563
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|50
|0.259
|2.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.328
|2.162
Detry's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|76
|+6
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|24
|69-72-73-72
|-2
|37
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-69
|+3
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|8
|70-68-65-72
|-13
|42
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|64
|71-67-83-73
|+6
|4
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|74-71-73-68
|+6
|14
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|70-68-71-70
|-1
|37
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|48
|73-72-77-71
|+5
|10
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|64-72-68-73
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|13
|74-69-67-71
|-3
|63
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|21
|66-71-64-70
|-9
|43
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|72-64-75-69
|E
|19
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|74-72-70-69
|+5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|71-68-66-68
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|70-66-65-67
|-14
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-66-72
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|66-68-73-74
|-7
|41
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|4
|63-70-69
|-14
|313
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|69-68-71-68
|-8
|24
All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.