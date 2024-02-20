Thomas Detry Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

Detry has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Detry has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been -11.

In terms of driving distance, Thomas Detry has averaged 302.6 yards in his past five starts.

Detry is averaging 2.011 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.