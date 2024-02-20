Davis Riley Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

In his last five events, Riley has an average finish of 65th.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.

Riley has an average finishing position of 65th in his last five appearances.

He has carded an average score of -4 over his last five events.

Off the tee, Davis Riley has averaged 300.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

Riley is averaging -1.221 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.