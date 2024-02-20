PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Davis Riley Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

Betting Profile

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 09: Davis Riley of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during a practice round prior to the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 09, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Davis Riley finished fifth in the Mexico Open at Vidanta in 2022, shooting a -15 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher February 22-25 at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico.

    Latest odds for Riley at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Vallarta, Mexico
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Mexico Open at Vidanta

    • Riley finished fifth (with a score of -15) in his lone appearance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in recent years (in 2022).
    • Tony Finau finished with 3.754 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 4.741 SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 SG: Putting (eighth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Finau averaged 329 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (third), and attempted 27 putts per round (fifth) in that victory a year ago.

    Riley's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Riley has an average finish of 65th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Riley has an average finishing position of 65th in his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of -4 over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Davis Riley has averaged 300.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Riley is averaging -1.221 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Riley has an average of -6.951 in his past five tournaments.
    Riley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Riley delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.017 last season (105th on TOUR). His average driving distance (305.9 yards) ranked 52nd, while his 58.9% driving accuracy average ranked 107th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Riley sported a 0.361 mark that ranked 40th on TOUR. He ranked 131st with a 66.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Riley's -0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 125th on TOUR last season, and his 29.00 putts-per-round average ranked 94th. He broke par 22.33% of the time (81st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance52305.9300.8
    Greens in Regulation %13166.01%51.98%
    Putts Per Round9429.0030.0
    Par Breakers8122.33%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance17515.96%13.10%

    Riley's Best Finishes

    • Riley teed off in 33 tournaments last season, collecting one top-10 finishes.
    • In those 33 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
    • Last season Riley put up his best performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge. He shot -6 and finished eighth (three shots back of the winner).
    • With 768 points last season, Riley finished 54th in the FedExCup standings.

    Riley's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Riley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2023), ranking in the field at 2.634.
    • Riley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, as he put up a 5.099 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 54th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley put up his best performance last season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2023), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 2.961.
    • At the Travelers Championship in June 2023, Riley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.229). That ranked sixth in the field.
    • Riley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.422) in March 2023 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. That ranked eighth in the field.

    Riley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee105-0.017-3.238
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green400.361-1.916
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green173-0.323-0.335
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting125-0.133-1.221
    Average Strokes Gained: Total118-0.112-6.951

    Riley's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 23-26The Honda Classic2971-67-67-72-322
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard870-69-77-66-686
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-77+4--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship1969-68-72-74-140
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC78+6--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC71-70-1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC78-72+8--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC67-72-3--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC72-75+7--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5467-78-78-72+77
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4570-63-74-64-910
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3368-72-71-65-1220
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open3563-73-67-73-418
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC78-70+6--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4375-68-66-67-444
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2867-68-70-67-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3170-72-73-66+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4564-68-68-73-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry5270-71-76-64-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC76-71+7--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-70-65-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-74+3--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7871-71-78+45

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

