Davis Riley Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
1 Min Read
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 09: Davis Riley of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during a practice round prior to the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 09, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Davis Riley finished fifth in the Mexico Open at Vidanta in 2022, shooting a -15 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher February 22-25 at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Riley finished fifth (with a score of -15) in his lone appearance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in recent years (in 2022).
- Tony Finau finished with 3.754 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 4.741 SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 SG: Putting (eighth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Finau averaged 329 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (third), and attempted 27 putts per round (fifth) in that victory a year ago.
Riley's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Riley has an average finish of 65th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -4 over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Davis Riley has averaged 300.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Riley is averaging -1.221 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Riley has an average of -6.951 in his past five tournaments.
Riley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Riley delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.017 last season (105th on TOUR). His average driving distance (305.9 yards) ranked 52nd, while his 58.9% driving accuracy average ranked 107th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Riley sported a 0.361 mark that ranked 40th on TOUR. He ranked 131st with a 66.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Riley's -0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 125th on TOUR last season, and his 29.00 putts-per-round average ranked 94th. He broke par 22.33% of the time (81st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|52
|305.9
|300.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|131
|66.01%
|51.98%
|Putts Per Round
|94
|29.00
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|81
|22.33%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|175
|15.96%
|13.10%
Riley's Best Finishes
- Riley teed off in 33 tournaments last season, collecting one top-10 finishes.
- In those 33 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
- Last season Riley put up his best performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge. He shot -6 and finished eighth (three shots back of the winner).
- With 768 points last season, Riley finished 54th in the FedExCup standings.
Riley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Riley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2023), ranking in the field at 2.634.
- Riley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, as he put up a 5.099 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 54th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley put up his best performance last season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2023), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 2.961.
- At the Travelers Championship in June 2023, Riley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.229). That ranked sixth in the field.
- Riley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.422) in March 2023 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. That ranked eighth in the field.
Riley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|105
|-0.017
|-3.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|40
|0.361
|-1.916
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|173
|-0.323
|-0.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|125
|-0.133
|-1.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|118
|-0.112
|-6.951
Riley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|29
|71-67-67-72
|-3
|22
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|70-69-77-66
|-6
|86
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|19
|69-68-72-74
|-1
|40
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|78
|+6
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|78-72
|+8
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|54
|67-78-78-72
|+7
|7
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|45
|70-63-74-64
|-9
|10
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|68-72-71-65
|-12
|20
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|63-73-67-73
|-4
|18
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|75-68-66-67
|-4
|44
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-68-70-67
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-72-73-66
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|64-68-68-73
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|70-71-76-64
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-70-65
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|78
|71-71-78
|+4
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.