Chad Ramey Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

Chad Ramey looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale when he tees off in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Ramey has entered the Mexico Open at Vidanta once in recent years (in 2022), posting a score of +4 and missing the cut.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tony Finau posted numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
- Finau averaged 329 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (third), and attempted 27 putts per round (fifth) in that victory a year ago.
Ramey's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Ramey has an average finish of 62nd.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Ramey hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 62nd.
- He has an average score relative to par of -2 in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Chad Ramey has averaged 294.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Ramey is averaging 1.074 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Ramey is averaging -2.723 Strokes Gained: Total.
Ramey's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Ramey had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.015 last season, which ranked 104th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (294.3 yards) ranked 148th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Ramey had a -0.239 mark (155th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Ramey's 0.316 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 44th last season, while he averaged 28.82 putts per round (71st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|148
|294.3
|294.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|107
|66.83%
|51.85%
|Putts Per Round
|71
|28.82
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|91
|22.00%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|124
|14.41%
|15.56%
Ramey's Best Finishes
- Ramey played 33 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those 33 events, he made the cut 18 times (54.5%).
- Last season Ramey's best performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he shot -3 and finished 12th.
- With 362 points last season, Ramey ranked 117th in the FedExCup standings.
Ramey's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.020 (he finished 38th in that tournament).
- Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.119.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey put up his best mark last season at the John Deere Classic (July 2023), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 2.803.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, Ramey delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (11.263, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished 27th.
- Ramey posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.418) in June 2023 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which ranked 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
Ramey's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|-0.015
|-0.298
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|155
|-0.239
|-3.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|140
|-0.079
|-0.495
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.316
|1.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|-0.016
|-2.723
Ramey's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|27
|64-75-68-76
|-5
|31
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|27
|70-71-68-75
|E
|27
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71
|-1
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|35
|69-71-70-71
|-3
|19
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|66-71-69-67
|-11
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|68-69-69-71
|-3
|59
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|88-74
|+18
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|66-70-66-68
|-10
|15
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|68-69-69-66
|-16
|48
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|70-67-66-72
|-9
|11
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|67-69-74-69
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|53
|70-68-69-71
|-6
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|69-69-69-72
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-68-67-71
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-65-71
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|78
|71-67-79-77
|+6
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.