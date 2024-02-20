Francesco Molinari Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
Francesco Molinari looks to improve upon his 24th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta February 22-25.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Molinari finished 24th (with a score of -10) in his lone appearance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in recent years (in 2023).
- With numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 329 (11th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and took 27 putts per round (fifth).
Molinari's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Molinari finished outside the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Molinari has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- He finished with a score of +2 in his only made cut over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Francesco Molinari has averaged 290.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Molinari is averaging -1.855 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Molinari is averaging -2.314 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Molinari's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|290.8
|290.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|61.69%
|63.43%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.35
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|16.20%
|17.13%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.25%
|18.52%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Molinari's Best Finishes
- Molinari did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he played 18 tournaments).
- In those 18 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- Last season Molinari's best performance came when he shot -4 and finished 14th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- Molinari placed 190th in the FedExCup standings with 121 points last season.
Molinari's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.489
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.692
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.855
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.314
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Molinari's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|14
|69-75-70-70
|-4
|56
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|60
|73-71-68-76
|E
|5
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-79
|+8
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|68-70-68-68
|-10
|33
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|40
|72-68-71-71
|-2
|15
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|81-74
|+11
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|74-67
|+1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|73
|70-69-77-74
|+2
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Molinari as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.