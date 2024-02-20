PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Francesco Molinari Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Francesco Molinari looks to improve upon his 24th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta February 22-25.

    The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Vallarta, Mexico
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Mexico Open at Vidanta

    • Molinari finished 24th (with a score of -10) in his lone appearance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in recent years (in 2023).
    • With numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 329 (11th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and took 27 putts per round (fifth).

    Molinari's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Molinari finished outside the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Molinari has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
    • He finished with a score of +2 in his only made cut over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Francesco Molinari has averaged 290.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Molinari is averaging -1.855 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Molinari is averaging -2.314 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Molinari's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance-290.8290.7
    Greens in Regulation %-61.69%63.43%
    Putts Per Round-29.3530.2
    Par Breakers-16.20%17.13%
    Bogey Avoidance-17.25%18.52%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Molinari's Best Finishes

    • Molinari did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he played 18 tournaments).
    • In those 18 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
    • Last season Molinari's best performance came when he shot -4 and finished 14th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
    • Molinari placed 190th in the FedExCup standings with 121 points last season.

    Molinari's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.489
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.692
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.279
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.855
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.314

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Molinari's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1469-75-70-70-456
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship6073-71-68-76E5
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-79+8--
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC72-76+4--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta2468-70-68-68-1033
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4072-68-71-71-215
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-73+7--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC81-74+11--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-73+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC74-67+1--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-70-3--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7370-69-77-74+23

    All stats in this article are accurate for Molinari as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

