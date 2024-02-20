Francesco Molinari Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

In his last five tournaments, Molinari finished outside the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Molinari has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.

He finished with a score of +2 in his only made cut over his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Francesco Molinari has averaged 290.7 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Molinari is averaging -1.855 Strokes Gained: Putting.