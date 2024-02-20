Cameron Champ Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
Cameron Champ seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta. He placed eighth at the par-71 Vidanta Vallarta in 2023.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- In his last two appearances at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Champ has an average finish of seventh, and an average score of -14.
- Champ last played at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in 2023, finishing eighth with a score of -14.
- Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
- In addition, Finau's average driving distance was 329 (11th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 27 putts per round (fifth).
Champ's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Champ has not finished in the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
- Champ finished 58th in his only finish over his last five appearances.
- He posted a final score of -9 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Cameron Champ has averaged 311.4 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Champ is averaging -0.276 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Champ is averaging -1.743 Strokes Gained: Total.
Champ's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Champ's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.490 last season ranked 19th on TOUR, and his 59.9% driving accuracy average ranked 94th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Champ ranked 122nd on TOUR with an average of -0.061 per round. Additionally, he ranked 36th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.30%.
- On the greens, Champ registered a -0.312 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 165th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 188th with a putts-per-round average of 29.92, and he ranked 105th by breaking par 21.72% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|4
|317.9
|311.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|36
|69.30%
|55.56%
|Putts Per Round
|188
|29.92
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|105
|21.72%
|20.94%
|Bogey Avoidance
|134
|14.60%
|12.39%
Champ's Best Finishes
- Champ last season played 29 tournaments, collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
- Last season Champ had his best performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he finished eighth with a score of -14 (10 shots back of the winner).
- Champ collected 219 points last season, ranking 148th in the FedExCup standings.
Champ's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Champ posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.559. In that event, he finished ninth.
- Champ's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 3.708 mark ranked 20th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Champ's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.177.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Champ posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.375 (his best mark last season), which ranked 21st in the field. He finished 18th in that event.
- Champ recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.732) in October 2023 at the Sanderson Farms Championship. That ranked ninth in the field.
Champ's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|19
|0.490
|1.746
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|122
|-0.061
|-2.475
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|192
|-0.570
|-0.738
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|165
|-0.312
|-0.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|161
|-0.453
|-1.743
Champ's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|68-66-69-67
|-14
|83
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|70-68-66-69
|-11
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|63
|70-71-73-72
|+6
|4
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|51
|68-69-73-66
|-8
|7
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|9
|67-69-65-71
|-16
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|63-67-74-65
|-15
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|69-74-69-74
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|68-67-69-70
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|70-68-69-66
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-72-65
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-67
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
