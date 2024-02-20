Carson Young Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
After he finished 15th in this tournament in 2023, Carson Young has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico February 22-25.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Young has entered the Mexico Open at Vidanta once of late, in 2023. He finished 15th, posting a score of -12.
- Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
- In addition, Finau's average driving distance was 329 (11th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 27 putts per round (fifth).
Young's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Young has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Young has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -9.
- Off the tee, Carson Young has averaged 286.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Young is averaging -1.946 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Young is averaging -0.553 Strokes Gained: Total.
Young's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Young's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.086 last season ranked 81st on TOUR, and his 65.6% driving accuracy average ranked 24th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Young ranked 93rd on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.066, while he ranked 27th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.58%.
- On the greens, Young registered a 0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 71st on TOUR, while he ranked 135th with a putts-per-round average of 29.22. He broke par 21.60% of the time (110th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|142
|295.6
|286.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|27
|69.58%
|58.33%
|Putts Per Round
|135
|29.22
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|110
|21.60%
|23.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|79
|13.69%
|12.04%
Young's Best Finishes
- Young participated in 33 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 33 events, he made the cut 16 times (48.5%).
- Last season Young's best performance came when he shot -16 and finished third at the Puerto Rico Open.
- Young placed 113th in the FedExCup standings with 397 points last season.
Young's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, as he delivered a 4.226 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 19th in that tournament.
- Young put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Travelers Championship (June 2023), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 4.626.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best effort last season was at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where his 3.145 mark ranked 11th in the field.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, Young posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.318), which ranked eighth in the field.
- Young recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.730) at the Travelers Championship in June 2023, a performance that ranked him 15th in the field.
Young's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.086
|-0.502
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|93
|0.066
|2.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|185
|-0.425
|-0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|0.124
|-1.946
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|123
|-0.149
|-0.553
Young's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|29
|65-70-73-69
|-3
|22
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|63-67-71-71
|-16
|93
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|38
|73-70-69-71
|-5
|9
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|19
|68-68-69-69
|-10
|42
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|15
|67-71-65-69
|-12
|53
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|14
|70-68-63-66
|-17
|53
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|69-66-75-69
|-1
|37
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|71-69-71-73
|-4
|11
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|15
|69-66-65-65
|-15
|52
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|69-68-70-72
|-9
|7
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|67
|72-64-73-72
|+1
|3
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|70-71-68-70
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|9
|69-64-68-67
|-20
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|71
|68-70-70-68
|-6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|70-64-68-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-69-72-76
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|71-67-72-68
|-6
|12
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
