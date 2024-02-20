Vince Whaley Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

Whaley has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Whaley has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of -18 across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Vince Whaley has averaged 294.4 yards in his past five starts.

Whaley is averaging -2.045 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.