Vince Whaley Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
Vince Whaley enters play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta after missing the cut in the tournament in 2022 at Vidanta Vallarta.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Whaley has entered the Mexico Open at Vidanta once in recent years (in 2022), posting a score of +6 and missing the cut.
- Tony Finau finished with 3.754 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 4.741 SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 SG: Putting (eighth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Finau also posted numbers of 329 in average driving distance (11th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 27 putts per round (fifth).
Whaley's Recent Performances
- Whaley has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Whaley has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -18 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Vince Whaley has averaged 294.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Whaley is averaging -2.045 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Whaley has an average of -2.243 in his past five tournaments.
Whaley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|309.6
|294.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|70.49%
|54.37%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.79
|31.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.26%
|23.02%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|10.65%
|10.32%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Whaley's Best Finishes
- Whaley last season took part in 14 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
- Last season Whaley's best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He shot -17 and finished eighth in that event.
- Whaley's 22 points last season ranked him 228th in the FedExCup standings.
Whaley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, as he produced a 3.360 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 40th in that tournament.
- Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 2.494 mark ranked 20th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whaley delivered his best mark last season at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking 20th in the field at 1.905. In that event, he finished 13th.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Whaley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.215, which was his best last season. That ranked 17th in the field.
- Whaley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.239) at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2023), which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
Whaley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.491
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.426
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.243
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Whaley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|79
|73-65-71-71
|-4
|2
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|72
|73-69-76-72
|+2
|3
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|69-69-66-73
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|69-70-69-72
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|68-70-70-70
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|68-66-65-69
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|73-66-68-69
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|63-70-65-69
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|66-69-64-66
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-67
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|67-68-66-69
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
