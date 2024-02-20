Patton Kizzire Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

Kizzire has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.

He's made the cut in three of his last five events.

Kizzire has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has carded an average score of -12 over his last five events.

Off the tee, Patton Kizzire has averaged 302.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

Kizzire is averaging -0.079 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.