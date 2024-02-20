Patton Kizzire Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
1 Min Read
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 14: Patton Kizzire of the United States follows his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 14, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Patton Kizzire tries for a better result in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta having failed to make the cut at Vidanta Vallarta in 2023.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Kizzire has played the Mexico Open at Vidanta once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of -1 and missing the cut.
- With numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023.
- Finau's average driving distance was 329 (11th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), with 27 putts per round (fifth) en route to his win last year.
Kizzire's Recent Performances
- Kizzire has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Kizzire has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of -12 over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Patton Kizzire has averaged 302.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kizzire is averaging -0.079 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kizzire has an average of 0.830 in his past five tournaments.
Kizzire's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kizzire posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.266 last season (157th on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.8 yards) ranked 90th, while his 57.9% driving accuracy average ranked 124th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kizzire had a -0.029 mark that ranked 111th on TOUR. He ranked 110th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kizzire registered a -0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 117th on TOUR, while he ranked 79th with a putts-per-round average of 28.91. He broke par 23.39% of the time (41st on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|90
|300.8
|302.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|110
|66.67%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|79
|28.91
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|41
|23.39%
|24.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|127
|14.50%
|9.48%
Kizzire's Best Finishes
- Kizzire teed off in 33 tournaments last season, collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those 33 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 57.6%.
- Last season Kizzire had his best performance at the Valspar Championship, where he finished 10th with a score of -3 (seven shots back of the winner).
- Kizzire placed 126th in the FedExCup standings with 303 points last season.
Kizzire's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.916 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 5.160 (he finished 38th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire's best effort last season was in September 2022 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.221. He missed the cut in that event.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, Kizzire delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.319, which was his best last season. That ranked 12th in the field.
- Kizzire delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (6.681) in March 2023 at the Valspar Championship, which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
Kizzire's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|157
|-0.266
|2.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|111
|-0.029
|-0.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|103
|0.031
|-1.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|117
|-0.116
|-0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|153
|-0.380
|0.830
Kizzire's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|65
|74-71-74-70
|+1
|4
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|10
|68-73-67-73
|-3
|64
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|64
|73-70-74-77
|+6
|4
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|70-65-69-73
|-7
|21
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|30
|66-70-64-70
|-14
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|48
|69-69-73-71
|+2
|9
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|38
|71-70-74-68
|-5
|16
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|67-75
|+2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|62
|67-71-75-69
|-6
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|56
|71-68-73-72
|-4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|70-66-69-70
|-9
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|69-69-63-69
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|69-66-66-71
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|68-69-65-69
|-11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|68-65-68-67
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-74-68
|-3
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.