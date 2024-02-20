Patrick Rodgers Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
Patrick Rodgers looks to improve upon his 10th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta February 22-25.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- In his last two appearances at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Rodgers has an average finish of 10th, and an average score of -13.
- Rodgers last participated in the Mexico Open at Vidanta in 2023, finishing 10th with a score of -13.
- With numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Finau's average driving distance was 329 (11th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 27 putts per round (fifth).
Rodgers' Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Rodgers has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Rodgers has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of -9 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Patrick Rodgers has averaged 303.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Rodgers is averaging -0.915 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Rodgers has an average of 0.050 in his past five tournaments.
Rodgers' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Rodgers' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.199 last season ranked 61st on TOUR, and his 54% driving accuracy average ranked 163rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Rodgers ranked 120th on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.059, while he ranked 142nd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.63%.
- On the greens, Rodgers' 0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 67th last season, while he averaged 28.66 putts per round (56th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|35
|308.8
|303.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|142
|65.63%
|75.16%
|Putts Per Round
|56
|28.66
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|137
|21.02%
|23.86%
|Bogey Avoidance
|76
|13.67%
|10.46%
Rodgers' Best Finishes
- Rodgers played 32 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning four top-10 finishes.
- In those 32 tournaments, he had a 59.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
- Last season Rodgers' best performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he shot -11 and finished fifth.
- Rodgers' 914 points last season ranked him 42nd in the FedExCup standings.
Rodgers' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.212 (he finished fifth in that tournament).
- Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 5.620 (he finished 19th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers produced his best mark last season at the Valspar Championship (March 2023), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.612.
- At The RSM Classic in November 2022, Rodgers recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.654, his best mark last season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished 10th in that tournament).
- Rodgers delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.029) at the Valero Texas Open, which was held in March 2023. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).
Rodgers' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|61
|0.199
|0.713
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.059
|-0.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|47
|0.190
|0.519
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|67
|0.161
|-0.915
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|56
|0.493
|0.050
Rodgers' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|36
|70-73-73-69
|+1
|16
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-68
|+1
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|5
|66-67-71-73
|-11
|110
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|19
|68-71-66-69
|-10
|42
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|10
|70-69-68-64
|-13
|65
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|70-75-72-68
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|72-67-70-76
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|70-70-72-78
|+2
|26
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|71-69-71-72
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|66-72
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|70-72-66-70
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|37
|71-73-70-68
|+2
|72
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-65-70-66
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|70-66-68-66
|-10
|33
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|73-64-73-69
|-9
|73
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|79
|76-74-71
|+5
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.