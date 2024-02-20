PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Patrick Rodgers Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Rodgers Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

    Patrick Rodgers looks to improve upon his 10th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta February 22-25.

    Latest odds for Rodgers at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Vallarta, Mexico
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Mexico Open at Vidanta

    • In his last two appearances at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Rodgers has an average finish of 10th, and an average score of -13.
    • Rodgers last participated in the Mexico Open at Vidanta in 2023, finishing 10th with a score of -13.
    • With numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Finau's average driving distance was 329 (11th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 27 putts per round (fifth).

    Rodgers' Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Rodgers has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Rodgers has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of -9 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Patrick Rodgers has averaged 303.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Rodgers is averaging -0.915 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Rodgers has an average of 0.050 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Rodgers .

    Rodgers' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Rodgers' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.199 last season ranked 61st on TOUR, and his 54% driving accuracy average ranked 163rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Rodgers ranked 120th on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.059, while he ranked 142nd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.63%.
    • On the greens, Rodgers' 0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 67th last season, while he averaged 28.66 putts per round (56th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance35308.8303.3
    Greens in Regulation %14265.63%75.16%
    Putts Per Round5628.6630.6
    Par Breakers13721.02%23.86%
    Bogey Avoidance7613.67%10.46%

    Rodgers' Best Finishes

    • Rodgers played 32 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 32 tournaments, he had a 59.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
    • Last season Rodgers' best performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he shot -11 and finished fifth.
    • Rodgers' 914 points last season ranked him 42nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Rodgers' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.212 (he finished fifth in that tournament).
    • Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 5.620 (he finished 19th in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers produced his best mark last season at the Valspar Championship (March 2023), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.612.
    • At The RSM Classic in November 2022, Rodgers recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.654, his best mark last season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished 10th in that tournament).
    • Rodgers delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.029) at the Valero Texas Open, which was held in March 2023. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).

    Rodgers' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee610.1990.713
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120-0.059-0.274
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green470.1900.519
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting670.161-0.915
    Average Strokes Gained: Total560.4930.050

    Rodgers' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-76+4--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship3670-73-73-69+116
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC77-68+1--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open566-67-71-73-11110
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1968-71-66-69-1042
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1070-69-68-64-1365
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    May 18-21PGA Championship2970-75-72-68+526
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5772-67-70-76+55
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3070-70-72-78+226
    June 15-18U.S. Open3271-69-71-72+324
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC66-72-2--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    July 27-303M Open3769-67-69-70-917
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-73E--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5270-72-66-70-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship3771-73-70-68+272
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73+2--
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-65-70-66-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2470-66-68-66-1033
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open973-64-73-69-973
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7976-74-71+55
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

