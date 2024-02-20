Patrick Rodgers Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

Over his last five events, Rodgers has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Rodgers has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has an average score of -9 across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Patrick Rodgers has averaged 303.3 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Rodgers is averaging -0.915 Strokes Gained: Putting.