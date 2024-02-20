Lanto Griffin Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
1 Min Read
Lanto Griffin looks to improve upon his 66th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta February 22-25.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Griffin's average finish has been 41st, and his average score -6, over his last two appearances at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, in 2023, he finished 66th after posting a score of -2.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tony Finau posted numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
- Finau averaged 329 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (third), and attempted 27 putts per round (fifth) in that victory a year ago.
Griffin's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Griffin has an average finish of 58th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Griffin has an average finishing position of 58th in his last five events.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -6.
- Off the tee, Lanto Griffin has averaged 299.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging -0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Griffin is averaging -2.483 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Griffin put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.149 last season, which ranked 71st on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (302.3 yards) ranked 81st, and his 63.6% driving accuracy average ranked 41st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Griffin had a -0.405 mark that ranked 171st on TOUR. He ranked 55th with a 68.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Griffin's 0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 89th on TOUR last season, and his 29.51 putts-per-round average ranked 162nd. He broke par 19.69% of the time (175th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|81
|302.3
|299.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|55
|68.52%
|48.26%
|Putts Per Round
|162
|29.51
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|175
|19.69%
|21.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|89
|13.84%
|16.67%
Griffin's Best Finishes
- Griffin played 19 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 tournaments, he had a 52.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
- Last season Griffin put up his best performance at the Shriners Children's Open, where he finished 13th with a score of -16 (four shots back of the winner).
- Griffin ranked 207th in the FedExCup standings with 85 points last season.
Griffin's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.862 (he finished 51st in that event).
- Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, as he produced a 3.099 mark, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 66th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.476.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 9.614, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 28th in that event.
- Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.239) at the Shriners Children's Open, which was held in October 2023. That performance ranked 13th in the field (he finished 13th in that tournament).
Griffin's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.149
|-0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|171
|-0.405
|-1.923
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|141
|-0.080
|-0.453
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|89
|0.041
|-0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-0.295
|-2.483
Griffin's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|15
|73-70-69-69
|-7
|49
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|66
|68-69-77-68
|-2
|4
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|64
|73-74-78-76
|+13
|5
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-69
|+2
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|51
|71-66-68-71
|-8
|7
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|67-70-69-72
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|64-66-68-70
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|69-66-71-69
|-13
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|53
|70-67-70-67
|-10
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|70-68-70-70
|-2
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|73-65-65-68
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|71-70-73-74
|E
|4
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.