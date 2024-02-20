PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Lanto Griffin Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

    Lanto Griffin looks to improve upon his 66th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta February 22-25.

    The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Vallarta, Mexico
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Mexico Open at Vidanta

    • Griffin's average finish has been 41st, and his average score -6, over his last two appearances at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
    • In Griffin's most recent appearance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, in 2023, he finished 66th after posting a score of -2.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tony Finau posted numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
    • Finau averaged 329 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (third), and attempted 27 putts per round (fifth) in that victory a year ago.

    Griffin's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Griffin has an average finish of 58th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -6.
    • Off the tee, Lanto Griffin has averaged 299.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging -0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Griffin is averaging -2.483 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Griffin's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Griffin put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.149 last season, which ranked 71st on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (302.3 yards) ranked 81st, and his 63.6% driving accuracy average ranked 41st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Griffin had a -0.405 mark that ranked 171st on TOUR. He ranked 55th with a 68.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Griffin's 0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 89th on TOUR last season, and his 29.51 putts-per-round average ranked 162nd. He broke par 19.69% of the time (175th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance81302.3299.0
    Greens in Regulation %5568.52%48.26%
    Putts Per Round16229.5129.9
    Par Breakers17519.69%21.18%
    Bogey Avoidance8913.84%16.67%

    Griffin's Best Finishes

    • Griffin played 19 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 tournaments, he had a 52.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
    • Last season Griffin put up his best performance at the Shriners Children's Open, where he finished 13th with a score of -16 (four shots back of the winner).
    • Griffin ranked 207th in the FedExCup standings with 85 points last season.

    Griffin's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.862 (he finished 51st in that event).
    • Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, as he produced a 3.099 mark, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 66th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.476.
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 9.614, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 28th in that event.
    • Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.239) at the Shriners Children's Open, which was held in October 2023. That performance ranked 13th in the field (he finished 13th in that tournament).

    Griffin's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee710.149-0.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green171-0.405-1.923
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green141-0.080-0.453
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting890.041-0.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Total143-0.295-2.483

    Griffin's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open1573-70-69-69-749
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-73+4--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta6668-69-77-68-24
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC76-74+8--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday6473-74-78-76+135
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC77-69+2--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-71E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic5171-66-68-71-87
    July 27-303M OpenMC73-72+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2867-70-69-72-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1364-66-68-70-16--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5469-66-71-69-13--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship5370-67-70-67-10--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC76-69+3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7270-68-70-70-23
    January 18-21The American Express3973-65-65-68-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6471-70-73-74E4
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

