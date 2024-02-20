Hayden Springer Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
Hayden Springer enters the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta February 22-25 coming off a 33rd-place finish in the Farmers Insurance Open in his last competition.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- In the past five years, this is Springer's first time playing at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
- When Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.754 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 4.741 SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 SG: Putting (eighth).
- Finau also posted numbers of 329 in average driving distance (11th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 27 putts per round (fifth).
Springer's Recent Performances
- Springer has claimed victory once while also earning two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Springer has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has carded an average score of -13 over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Hayden Springer has averaged 305.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Springer is averaging 2.323 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Springer is averaging 2.631 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Springer's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|310.5
|305.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.89%
|23.86%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.50
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|72.22%
|26.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|36.11%
|11.76%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Springer's Best Finishes
- Springer took part in two tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
- In those two events, he made the cut one time, a success rate of 50%.
- Last season Springer's best performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he shot -5 and finished 33rd.
Springer's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Springer's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.668 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Springer's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.012 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Springer delivered his best performance last season at the Fortinet Championship (September 2023), ranking in the field with a mark of 0.522.
- At the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, Springer delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -3.579 (his best mark last season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Springer recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-2.377) in September 2023 at the Fortinet Championship. That ranked in the field.
Springer's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|2.323
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|2.631
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Springer's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|64-70-71
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|73-67-73-70
|-5
|22
All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
