Dylan Wu Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
1 Min Read
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Dylan Wu of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Dylan Wu seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta. He placed 15th at the par-71 Vidanta Vallarta in 2023.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Over his last two trips to the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Wu has an average score of -12, with an average finish of 15th.
- Wu last participated in the Mexico Open at Vidanta in 2023, finishing 15th with a score of -12.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tony Finau posted numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
- Finau averaged 329 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (third), and attempted 27 putts per round (fifth) in that victory a year ago.
Wu's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Wu has an average finish of 46th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- Wu has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of -5 in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Dylan Wu has averaged 285.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Wu is averaging 0.803 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Wu has an average of 0.583 in his past five tournaments.
Wu's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Wu had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.006 last season, which ranked 99th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (298.2 yards) ranked 118th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Wu had a 0.253 mark (53rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Wu registered a 0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 40th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 146th with a putts-per-round average of 29.32, and he ranked 73rd by breaking par 22.59% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|118
|298.2
|285.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|18
|70.39%
|56.30%
|Putts Per Round
|146
|29.32
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|73
|22.59%
|21.85%
|Bogey Avoidance
|49
|13.16%
|14.07%
Wu's Best Finishes
- Wu last season played 32 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 32 events, he made the cut 21 times (65.6%).
- Last season Wu put up his best performance at the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities. He shot -16 and finished fifth (eight shots back of the winner).
- Wu ranked 86th in the FedExCup standings with 509 points last season.
Wu's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.358 (he finished 25th in that event).
- Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2023, as he produced a 5.520 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 29th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best effort last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 3.099 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- At the 3M Open in July 2023, Wu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 11.507, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
- Wu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.578) at the 3M Open in July 2023, a performance that ranked him fifth in the field.
Wu's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|0.006
|0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.253
|-0.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|111
|0.007
|-0.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|40
|0.330
|0.803
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.595
|0.583
Wu's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|10
|71-68-67-66
|-8
|73
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|48
|70-69-72-73
|-4
|5
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|69-73-68-74
|-4
|19
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|58
|71-69-70-78
|+4
|5
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|16
|68-70-72-67
|-11
|29
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|70-71-69-75
|-3
|15
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|15
|68-71-66-67
|-12
|53
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|72-65-69-72
|-6
|42
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|71-70-72-68
|-7
|30
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|68-70-73-72
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|24
|65-69-66-74
|-14
|34
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|5
|70-67-67-64
|-16
|105
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|68-70-70-69
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|14
|70-69-70-68
|-11
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|72-71-72-71
|+6
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|63-69-67-72
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|67-69-70-66
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-70-73
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|70-70-75-71
|-2
|7
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-65
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.