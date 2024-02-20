PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Dylan Wu Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Dylan Wu of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Dylan Wu seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta. He placed 15th at the par-71 Vidanta Vallarta in 2023.

    Latest odds for Wu at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Vallarta, Mexico
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Mexico Open at Vidanta

    • Over his last two trips to the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Wu has an average score of -12, with an average finish of 15th.
    • Wu last participated in the Mexico Open at Vidanta in 2023, finishing 15th with a score of -12.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tony Finau posted numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
    • Finau averaged 329 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (third), and attempted 27 putts per round (fifth) in that victory a year ago.

    Wu's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Wu has an average finish of 46th.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Wu has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -5 in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Dylan Wu has averaged 285.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Wu is averaging 0.803 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Wu has an average of 0.583 in his past five tournaments.
    Wu's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Wu had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.006 last season, which ranked 99th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (298.2 yards) ranked 118th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Wu had a 0.253 mark (53rd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Wu registered a 0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 40th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 146th with a putts-per-round average of 29.32, and he ranked 73rd by breaking par 22.59% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance118298.2285.6
    Greens in Regulation %1870.39%56.30%
    Putts Per Round14629.3229.9
    Par Breakers7322.59%21.85%
    Bogey Avoidance4913.16%14.07%

    Wu's Best Finishes

    • Wu last season played 32 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 32 events, he made the cut 21 times (65.6%).
    • Last season Wu put up his best performance at the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities. He shot -16 and finished fifth (eight shots back of the winner).
    • Wu ranked 86th in the FedExCup standings with 509 points last season.

    Wu's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.358 (he finished 25th in that event).
    • Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2023, as he produced a 5.520 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 29th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best effort last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 3.099 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2023, Wu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 11.507, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
    • Wu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.578) at the 3M Open in July 2023, a performance that ranked him fifth in the field.

    Wu's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee990.0060.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green530.253-0.106
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1110.007-0.253
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting400.3300.803
    Average Strokes Gained: Total510.5950.583

    Wu's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 23-26The Honda Classic1071-68-67-66-873
    March 2-5Puerto Rico Open4870-69-72-73-45
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship3569-73-68-74-419
    March 16-19Valspar Championship5871-69-70-78+45
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship1668-70-72-67-1129
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open3970-71-69-75-315
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1568-71-66-67-1253
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2172-65-69-72-642
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC66-73-3--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-73+5--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2571-70-72-68-730
    June 15-18U.S. Open3268-70-73-72+324
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-69-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2465-69-66-74-1434
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-74+2--
    July 27-303M Open570-67-67-64-16105
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5168-70-70-69-37
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1470-69-70-68-11--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-72+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5972-71-72-71+6--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3063-69-67-72-13--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-70-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4267-69-70-66-811
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-70-73-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5070-70-75-71-27
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-65-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
