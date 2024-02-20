Dylan Wu Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

In his last five events, Wu has an average finish of 46th.

He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.

Wu has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has an average score relative to par of -5 in his last five events.

Off the tee, Dylan Wu has averaged 285.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Wu is averaging 0.803 Strokes Gained: Putting.