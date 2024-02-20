Paul Barjon Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

Over his last five tournaments, Barjon has finished first once.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Barjon has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has an average score of -16 across his last five events.

Off the tee, Paul Barjon has averaged 309.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Barjon is averaging -2.381 Strokes Gained: Putting.