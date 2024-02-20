Paul Barjon Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
1 Min Read
Paul Barjon looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) when he tees off in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Barjon has entered the Mexico Open at Vidanta once recently, in 2022. He missed the cut after posting a score of -1.
- With numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023.
- Finau averaged 329 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (third), and attempted 27 putts per round (fifth) in that victory a year ago.
Barjon's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Barjon has finished first once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Barjon has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of -16 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Paul Barjon has averaged 309.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Barjon is averaging -2.381 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Barjon is averaging -4.220 Strokes Gained: Total.
Barjon's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|319.5
|309.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|61.11%
|47.22%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.00
|31.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|27.78%
|23.02%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|19.44%
|14.29%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Barjon's Best Finishes
- Barjon, who played one tournament last season, did not finish in the top 10.
Barjon's Best Strokes Gained Performances
Barjon's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.455
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.560
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.381
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.220
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Barjon's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|67-76
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|70-64-67-70
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Barjon as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.