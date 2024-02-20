Chesson Hadley Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

Hadley has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Over his last five appearances, Hadley has finished in the top 10 once.

He has carded an average score of -13 over his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Chesson Hadley has averaged 290.2 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Hadley is averaging 2.260 Strokes Gained: Putting.