Chesson Hadley Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
1 Min Read
In his last competition, Chesson Hadley missed the cut at the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona. He'll be after better results February 22-25 in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Hadley is playing at the Mexico Open at Vidanta for the first time in the past five years.
- Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
- En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 329 (11th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and took 27 putts per round (fifth).
Hadley's Recent Performances
- Hadley has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Hadley has finished in the top 10 once.
- He has carded an average score of -13 over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Chesson Hadley has averaged 290.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hadley is averaging 2.260 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Hadley is averaging -0.207 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hadley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hadley put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.168 last season, which ranked 139th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (299.3 yards) ranked 110th, and his 58.2% driving accuracy average ranked 119th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hadley ranked 42nd on TOUR with an average of 0.343 per round. Additionally, he ranked 37th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.27%.
- On the greens, Hadley delivered a 0.389 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 93rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.99, and he ranked 48th by breaking par 23.17% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|110
|299.3
|290.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|37
|69.27%
|61.73%
|Putts Per Round
|93
|28.99
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|48
|23.17%
|26.85%
|Bogey Avoidance
|13
|12.00%
|7.41%
Hadley's Best Finishes
- Hadley took part in 30 tournaments last season, earning two top-10 finishes.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 16 times.
- Last season Hadley's best performance came when he shot -17 and finished seventh at the Shriners Children's Open.
- With 304 points last season, Hadley finished 124th in the FedExCup standings.
Hadley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.990.
- Hadley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2023), ranking second in the field with a mark of 7.715.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadley's best effort last season was at the Travelers Championship, where his 2.896 mark ranked 10th in the field.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, Hadley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.649), which ranked second in the field.
- Hadley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.239) at the Shriners Children's Open (which ranked him seventh in the field). In that event, he finished seventh.
Hadley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|139
|-0.168
|-1.323
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|42
|0.343
|-0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|181
|-0.388
|-1.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|30
|0.389
|2.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|88
|0.177
|-0.207
Hadley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|29
|69-66-69-73
|-3
|22
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|44
|71-73-72-69
|-3
|11
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+2
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|60
|70-74-75-72
|+3
|5
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|67-70-72-75
|-4
|11
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|66-65-70-66
|-13
|34
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|68-70-69-69
|-12
|20
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|27
|71-66-66-70
|-11
|31
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|67-67-68-72
|-6
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|62
|71-69-75-70
|-3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|64-69-73-73
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|70-64-67-66
|-17
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|7
|66-66-72-63
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|71-67-68-64
|-12
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|65-66-71-72
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|67-70-74-71
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.