David Lipsky Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
1 Min Read
David Lipsky looks to improve upon his 60th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta February 22-25.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Over his last two trips to the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Lipsky has an average score of -9, with an average finish of 33rd.
- Lipsky last played at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in 2023, finishing 60th with a score of -3.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tony Finau posted numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
- Finau averaged 329 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (third), and attempted 27 putts per round (fifth) in that victory a year ago.
Lipsky's Recent Performances
- Lipsky has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Lipsky has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He finished -16 relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- David Lipsky has averaged 282.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky has an average of -2.325 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lipsky is averaging -4.845 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lipsky's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Lipsky's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.133 last season ranked 131st on TOUR, and his 63.2% driving accuracy average ranked 49th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lipsky sported a 0.330 mark that ranked 43rd on TOUR. He ranked 89th with a 67.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lipsky delivered a -0.466 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 179th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 158th with a putts-per-round average of 29.44, and he ranked 132nd by breaking par 21.14% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|162
|292.7
|282.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|89
|67.48%
|52.56%
|Putts Per Round
|158
|29.44
|30.7
|Par Breakers
|132
|21.14%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|155
|15.16%
|14.96%
Lipsky's Best Finishes
- Last season Lipsky played 33 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 33 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 54.5%.
- Last season Lipsky had his best performance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished 12th with a score of -1 (six shots back of the winner).
- Lipsky collected 450 points last season, ranking 98th in the FedExCup standings.
Lipsky's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 1.790 (he finished 30th in that tournament).
- Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, as he put up a 5.632 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky posted his best performance last season at the Cadence Bank Houston Open (November 2022), ranking third in the field with a mark of 5.474.
- At the 3M Open in July 2023, Lipsky delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.060 (his best mark last season), which ranked 15th in the field. He finished 43rd in that event.
- Lipsky posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.633) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.
Lipsky's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|131
|-0.133
|-1.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|43
|0.330
|0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|87
|0.059
|-1.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|179
|-0.466
|-2.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.210
|-4.845
Lipsky's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|65
|72-73-69-78
|+4
|4
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-80
|+12
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|36
|72-70-70-73
|+1
|16
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|71-68-72-70
|-3
|5
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|16
|67-69-69-73
|-2
|49
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|69-69-72-77
|-1
|64
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|56
|68-67-70-69
|-6
|6
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|69-64-70-73
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|67-71-70-68
|-4
|10
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|69-69-75-68
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|70-67-71-73
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|70-73-67-75
|+5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|13
|67-66-67-68
|-16
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-70-72
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.