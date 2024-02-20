Erik van Rooyen Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
1 Min Read
Erik van Rooyen looks to improve upon his 33rd-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta February 22-25.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- van Rooyen has entered the Mexico Open at Vidanta once of late, in 2023. He finished 33rd, posting a score of -8.
- When Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.754 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 4.741 SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 SG: Putting (eighth).
- In addition, Finau's average driving distance was 329 (11th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 27 putts per round (fifth).
van Rooyen's Recent Performances
- van Rooyen has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- van Rooyen has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -14 over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Erik van Rooyen has averaged 299.5 yards in his past five starts.
- van Rooyen has an average of 0.815 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, van Rooyen is averaging 1.615 Strokes Gained: Total.
van Rooyen's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- van Rooyen posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.063 last season, which ranked 84th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (304.9 yards) ranked 59th, and his 58.1% driving accuracy average ranked 121st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, van Rooyen ranked 95th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.056, while he ranked 61st with a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.38%.
- On the greens, van Rooyen's -0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 138th on TOUR last season, and his 29.21 putts-per-round average ranked 133rd. He broke par 23.43% of the time (40th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|59
|304.9
|299.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|61
|68.38%
|56.86%
|Putts Per Round
|133
|29.21
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|40
|23.43%
|26.80%
|Bogey Avoidance
|161
|15.46%
|7.84%
van Rooyen's Best Finishes
- van Rooyen, who played 27 tournaments last season, secured one win and three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 12 times (44.4%).
- Last season van Rooyen's best performance came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he took home the title with a score of -27.
- van Rooyen compiled 275 points last season, which placed him 135th in the FedExCup standings.
van Rooyen's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.217 (he finished 30th in that tournament).
- van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.096 (he finished 10th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen's best effort last season was at The American Express in January 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.478.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, van Rooyen posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.980, his best mark last season. That ranked him 26th in the field (he finished 23rd in that tournament).
- van Rooyen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.906) at The American Express in January 2023, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
van Rooyen's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|0.063
|1.432
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|95
|0.056
|0.699
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|179
|-0.367
|-1.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|138
|-0.168
|0.815
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|156
|-0.415
|1.615
van Rooyen's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|77-77
|+14
|--
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|71-68-72-69
|-8
|16
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|10
|70-73-71-67
|-3
|64
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|56
|69-72-71-74
|-2
|4
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|64-66-72-74
|-8
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|68
|72-63-73-73
|+1
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-67-73-70
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-68-69-72
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|70-67-68-65
|-14
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|1
|68-64-66-63
|-27
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|22
|72-65-69-65
|-21
|85
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|69-67-68-69
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|66-67-69-67
|-19
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|69-70-68
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.