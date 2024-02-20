Erik van Rooyen Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

van Rooyen has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

van Rooyen has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of -14 over his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Erik van Rooyen has averaged 299.5 yards in his past five starts.

van Rooyen has an average of 0.815 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.