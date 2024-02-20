PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Erik van Rooyen Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

    Erik van Rooyen looks to improve upon his 33rd-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta February 22-25.

    Latest odds for van Rooyen at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Vallarta, Mexico
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Mexico Open at Vidanta

    • van Rooyen has entered the Mexico Open at Vidanta once of late, in 2023. He finished 33rd, posting a score of -8.
    • When Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.754 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 4.741 SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 SG: Putting (eighth).
    • In addition, Finau's average driving distance was 329 (11th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 27 putts per round (fifth).

    van Rooyen's Recent Performances

    • van Rooyen has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • van Rooyen has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of -14 over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Erik van Rooyen has averaged 299.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • van Rooyen has an average of 0.815 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, van Rooyen is averaging 1.615 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on van Rooyen .

    van Rooyen's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • van Rooyen posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.063 last season, which ranked 84th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (304.9 yards) ranked 59th, and his 58.1% driving accuracy average ranked 121st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, van Rooyen ranked 95th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.056, while he ranked 61st with a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.38%.
    • On the greens, van Rooyen's -0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 138th on TOUR last season, and his 29.21 putts-per-round average ranked 133rd. He broke par 23.43% of the time (40th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance59304.9299.5
    Greens in Regulation %6168.38%56.86%
    Putts Per Round13329.2129.0
    Par Breakers4023.43%26.80%
    Bogey Avoidance16115.46%7.84%

    van Rooyen's Best Finishes

    • van Rooyen, who played 27 tournaments last season, secured one win and three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 12 times (44.4%).
    • Last season van Rooyen's best performance came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he took home the title with a score of -27.
    • van Rooyen compiled 275 points last season, which placed him 135th in the FedExCup standings.

    van Rooyen's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.217 (he finished 30th in that tournament).
    • van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.096 (he finished 10th in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen's best effort last season was at The American Express in January 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.478.
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, van Rooyen posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.980, his best mark last season. That ranked him 26th in the field (he finished 23rd in that tournament).
    • van Rooyen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.906) at The American Express in January 2023, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    van Rooyen's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee840.0631.432
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green950.0560.699
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green179-0.367-1.340
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting138-0.1680.815
    Average Strokes Gained: Total156-0.4151.615

    van Rooyen's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC77-77+14--
    March 2-5Puerto Rico Open3271-68-72-69-816
    March 16-19Valspar Championship1070-73-71-67-364
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship5669-72-71-74-24
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC75-75+6--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC69-72-1--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3364-66-72-74-821
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC71-71E--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-72+8--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC76-77+9--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-73+5--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6872-63-73-73+13
    July 27-303M OpenMC68-71-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-67E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3071-67-73-70-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1667-68-69-72-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2370-67-68-65-14--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship168-64-66-63-27--
    January 4-7The Sentry2272-65-69-65-2185
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5269-67-68-69-77
    January 18-21The American Express2566-67-69-67-1930
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2069-70-68-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-69-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
