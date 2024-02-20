Parker Coody Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
Parker Coody hits the links February 22-25 in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta after a 25th-place finish in the Farmers Insurance Open, which was his most recent competition.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- This is Coody's first time playing at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in the past five years.
- With numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 329 (11th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and took 27 putts per round (fifth).
Coody's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Coody has an average finish of 53rd.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Coody has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of +1 in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Parker Coody has averaged 313.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Coody has an average of -2.327 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Coody is averaging 1.195 Strokes Gained: Total.
Coody's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|311.9
|313.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|66.67%
|56.43%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.83
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.15%
|22.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|12.96%
|17.25%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Coody's Best Finishes
- Coody, who took part in two tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those two events, he made the cut one time.
- Last season Coody's best performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he shot -6 and finished 25th.
Coody's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, as he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 1.125.
- Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where his -1.871 mark ranked 70th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best effort last season was at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where his -0.532 mark ranked 56th in the field.
- At the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, Coody posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (1.692), which ranked 36th in the field.
- Coody posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (0.637) at the AT&T Byron Nelson (which ranked him 64th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 64th.
Coody's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.834
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.519
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.195
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Coody's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|64
|69-67-74-64
|-10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|68-70-68-73
|-1
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-68-69
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|71-67-71-73
|-6
|30
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
