Parker Coody Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

Last season Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, as he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 1.125.

Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where his -1.871 mark ranked 70th in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best effort last season was at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where his -0.532 mark ranked 56th in the field.

At the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, Coody posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (1.692), which ranked 36th in the field.