Sami Valimaki Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

Last season Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his 1.379 mark ranked 27th in the field.

Valimaki delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2023), ranking 77th in the field with a mark of -5.755.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Valimaki's best effort last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 60th in the field with a mark of -0.989 (he finished 76th in that event).

At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, Valimaki posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.450, his best mark last season. That ranked him 53rd in the field (he finished 76th in that event).