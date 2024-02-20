Sami Valimaki Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
1 Min Read
Last time out at the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona, Sami Valimaki carded a 41st-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta aiming to improve on that finish.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Valimaki is playing at the Mexico Open at Vidanta for the first time in the past five years.
- Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
- En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 329 (11th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and took 27 putts per round (fifth).
Valimaki's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Valimaki has an average finish of 51st.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Valimaki has an average finishing position of 51st in his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been even par.
- In terms of driving distance, Sami Valimaki has averaged 303.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Valimaki has an average of -1.126 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Valimaki is averaging -0.926 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Valimaki's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|300.4
|303.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|61.81%
|57.52%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.88
|30.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|15.28%
|19.93%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.28%
|12.75%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Valimaki's Best Finishes
- Valimaki did not post a top-10 finish last season (he took part in two tournaments).
- In those two events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 100%.
- Last season Valimaki's best performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he shot -6 and finished 41st.
Valimaki's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his 1.379 mark ranked 27th in the field.
- Valimaki delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2023), ranking 77th in the field with a mark of -5.755.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Valimaki's best effort last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 60th in the field with a mark of -0.989 (he finished 76th in that event).
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, Valimaki posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.450, his best mark last season. That ranked him 53rd in the field (he finished 76th in that event).
- Valimaki posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-6.822) at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, a performance that ranked him 76th in the field.
Valimaki's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.922
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.928
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.649
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.926
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Valimaki's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|76
|67-70-76-73
|+6
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|68
|76-68-70-79
|+9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-69-69
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|70-67-73-75
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|69-70-75-64
|-6
|12
All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.