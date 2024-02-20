PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Tony Finau Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

    Tony Finau competes in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta February 22-25 as the previous winner, having captured the top spot in this tournament in 2023, shooting a -24 on the par-71 course at Vidanta Vallarta.

    The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Vallarta, Mexico
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Mexico Open at Vidanta

    • Finau has entered the Mexico Open at Vidanta two times recently, with one win, an average finish of second, and an average score of -20.
    • Finau is the previous winner at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, winning with a score of -24 in 2023.
    • Tony Finau finished with 3.754 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 4.741 SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 SG: Putting (eighth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Finau also posted numbers of 329 in average driving distance (11th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 27 putts per round (fifth).

    Finau's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Finau has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • Finau has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of -11 over his last five events.
    • Finau has averaged 299.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Finau has an average of -3.226 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Finau has an average of 1.796 in his past five tournaments.
    Finau's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Finau's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.288 last season ranked 44th on TOUR, and his 60.7% driving accuracy average ranked 85th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Finau ranked fifth on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.789, while he ranked 39th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.11%.
    • On the greens, Finau's -0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 125th on TOUR last season, and his 29.14 putts-per-round average ranked 119th. He broke par 26.19% of the time (ninth).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance66304.2299.9
    Greens in Regulation %3969.11%59.36%
    Putts Per Round11929.1429.6
    Par Breakers926.19%29.82%
    Bogey Avoidance13014.55%12.28%

    Finau's Best Finishes

    • Finau, who participated in 26 tournaments last season, secured two wins with four top-five finishes and eight finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 22 times (84.6%).
    • Last season, one of Finau's two wins came when he shot -24 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
    • Finau ranked 10th in the FedExCup standings with 1655 points last season.

    Finau's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Finau's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in November 2022 at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.236. He finished first in that event.
    • Finau put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the RBC Heritage (April 2023), ranking second in the field with a mark of 7.114.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau's best effort last season was in July 2023 at the 3M Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.457. He finished seventh in that event.
    • At the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, Finau delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.931, his best mark last season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished first in that event).
    • Finau posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (19.643) in April 2023 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

    Finau's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee440.2881.984
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green50.7892.974
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green490.1780.056
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting125-0.133-3.226
    Average Strokes Gained: Total151.1241.796

    Finau's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2470-72-71-73-237
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1973-72-66-71-646
    April 6-9Masters Tournament2669-74-73-72E37
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3170-68-70-69-721
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta165-64-65-66-24500
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2371-69-70-69-536
    May 18-21PGA Championship7272-73-73-77+153
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    June 15-18U.S. Open3268-69-72-74+324
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4569-66-66-70-910
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    July 27-303M Open766-66-67-70-1585
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6467-73-69-73+217
    August 17-20BMW Championship3774-68-69-71+272
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2070-68-70-68-4--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge467-71-68-67-15--
    January 4-7The Sentry3869-66-71-69-1722
    January 18-21The American Express2568-67-67-67-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open669-66-74-69-1092
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4772-72-67-513
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1970-67-70-71-695

    All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

