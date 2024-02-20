Tony Finau Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
1 Min Read
Tony Finau competes in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta February 22-25 as the previous winner, having captured the top spot in this tournament in 2023, shooting a -24 on the par-71 course at Vidanta Vallarta.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Finau has entered the Mexico Open at Vidanta two times recently, with one win, an average finish of second, and an average score of -20.
- Finau is the previous winner at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, winning with a score of -24 in 2023.
- Tony Finau finished with 3.754 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 4.741 SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 SG: Putting (eighth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Finau also posted numbers of 329 in average driving distance (11th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 27 putts per round (fifth).
Finau's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Finau has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- Finau has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of -11 over his last five events.
- Finau has averaged 299.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Finau has an average of -3.226 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Finau has an average of 1.796 in his past five tournaments.
Finau's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Finau's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.288 last season ranked 44th on TOUR, and his 60.7% driving accuracy average ranked 85th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Finau ranked fifth on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.789, while he ranked 39th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.11%.
- On the greens, Finau's -0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 125th on TOUR last season, and his 29.14 putts-per-round average ranked 119th. He broke par 26.19% of the time (ninth).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|66
|304.2
|299.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|39
|69.11%
|59.36%
|Putts Per Round
|119
|29.14
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|9
|26.19%
|29.82%
|Bogey Avoidance
|130
|14.55%
|12.28%
Finau's Best Finishes
- Finau, who participated in 26 tournaments last season, secured two wins with four top-five finishes and eight finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 22 times (84.6%).
- Last season, one of Finau's two wins came when he shot -24 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
- Finau ranked 10th in the FedExCup standings with 1655 points last season.
Finau's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Finau's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in November 2022 at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.236. He finished first in that event.
- Finau put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the RBC Heritage (April 2023), ranking second in the field with a mark of 7.114.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau's best effort last season was in July 2023 at the 3M Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.457. He finished seventh in that event.
- At the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, Finau delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.931, his best mark last season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished first in that event).
- Finau posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (19.643) in April 2023 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
Finau's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|44
|0.288
|1.984
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|5
|0.789
|2.974
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|49
|0.178
|0.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|125
|-0.133
|-3.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|15
|1.124
|1.796
Finau's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|24
|70-72-71-73
|-2
|37
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|73-72-66-71
|-6
|46
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|26
|69-74-73-72
|E
|37
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|70-68-70-69
|-7
|21
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|1
|65-64-65-66
|-24
|500
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|23
|71-69-70-69
|-5
|36
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|72
|72-73-73-77
|+15
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|68-69-72-74
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|45
|69-66-66-70
|-9
|10
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|7
|66-66-67-70
|-15
|85
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|64
|67-73-69-73
|+2
|17
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|37
|74-68-69-71
|+2
|72
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|20
|70-68-70-68
|-4
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|4
|67-71-68-67
|-15
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|38
|69-66-71-69
|-17
|22
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|68-67-67-67
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|69-66-74-69
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|72-72-67
|-5
|13
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|70-67-70-71
|-6
|95
All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.