Tony Finau Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

Last season Finau's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in November 2022 at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.236. He finished first in that event.

Finau put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the RBC Heritage (April 2023), ranking second in the field with a mark of 7.114.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau's best effort last season was in July 2023 at the 3M Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.457. He finished seventh in that event.

At the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, Finau delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.931, his best mark last season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished first in that event).